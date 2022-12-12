DJ Coinplay Welcomes World Cup Bettors With 100% Bonus Worth up to 5,000 USDT

Willemstad, Curaçao, 7th December, 2022, Chainwire

Licensed crypto sportsbook Coinplay has unveiled its largest welcome bonus to date. Designed to coincide with the World Cup knockout stages, the promotion will see new signups enjoy a 100% match on their first deposit. Up to 5,000 USDT will be awarded to new users, effectively doubling the stake they can wager with.

Coinplay's casino platform and sportsbook offer competitive odds on many different sports and esports - especially football. The website design is intuitive, making it easy to find the latest odds, which is important for live bets. To take a break from betting there are thousands of slots and games in the casino section, and the whole platform is translated into more than 30 languages. There's also a mobile version to complement the desktop one.

Registration with Coinplay takes just a few clicks and there is a special widget for the quick exchange of fiat (regular money via Visa/Mastercard) into crypto. Players can start betting much faster than with a regular bookmaker. Experienced crypto users will appreciate more than 40 accepted cryptocurrencies and the ability to use up to five of them in a single account. Key features of Coinplay's sportsbook and casino include:

-- An endless choice of high odds

-- User-friendly design

-- Easy fiat-crypto transfer

-- 100% Welcome Bonus

-- World Cup promotion with huge prizes

New users who sign up to Coinplay and receive a 100% deposit match can put their money to work on predicting the winners of the knockout stages of the World Cup - or by correctly calling the outright tournament winner.

Coinplay is also running a special promotion called World Cup Heat. Every bet over 2 USDT placed on a World Cup match will be matched with lottery tickets. Every ticket provides a chance to win one of nine prizes of up to 4,000 USDT. The overall prize purse dis 15,000 USDT, providing plenty of additional incentives to place a wager on the World Cup. About Coinplay

Coinplay is the licensed crypto sportsbook and gambling platform launched in November 2022. Different betting options are offered on sporting and non-sporting events, as well as thousands of slots, live casino and other games available for users. 40 different crypto coins can be used for deposit and withdrawal, and a special exchange widget helps users to buy crypto via their VISA or Mastercard. Coinplay stands out with their generous 100% Welcome bonus of up to 5,000 USDT and cashback on sports bets or casino games. Contact

Mariia Pushkinskaya

Coinplay

marketing@coinplay.com

