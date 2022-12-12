The "Finland: HnB, Oral Tobacco and Nicotine Pouch Regulation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed overview of the current regulatory regime for heated tobacco, oral tobacco and nicotine products, including any near-future changes to the framework.

Heated tobacco is regulated in Finland as a tobacco product, meaning it will have to comply with the upcoming plain packaging restrictions and possibly with the flavour ban.

The report anticipates that Finland will remain at the forefront of tobacco control, meaning more restrictions on new tobacco products.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Outlook

3 Finland: The Basics

4 National Regulatory Framework

5 Age Restrictions

6 Product Restrictions

7 Labelling And Packaging

8 Obligation To Notify

9 Retail Channel Restrictions

10 Public Usage

11 Advertising And Marketing

12 Taxation

13 Sanctions

14 Relevant Laws

15 Relevant Bodies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gw52n3

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005404/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900