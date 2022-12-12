Anzeige
Montag, 12.12.2022

PR Newswire
12.12.2022 | 12:06
Sanitation and Water for All (hosted by UNICEF): Conrad N. Hilton Foundation Pledges $1.2M Donation to UN-Hosted Sanitation and Water for All Partnership

GENEVA, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conrad N. Hilton Foundation has become the most recent donor of the UN-hosted Sanitation and Water for All global partnership (SWA), pledging $1.2 million to support water, sanitation, and hygiene projects through 2024.


The Hilton Foundation joins other SWA donors, including governments and prominent foundations such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

"Access to clean water and sanitation is a crucial component of prosperity and development," said Nabil Chemaly, senior program officer for the Safe Water Initiative at the Hilton Foundation. "We are excited to partner with SWA to help achieve our Safe Water Initiative goal of ensuring reliable, affordable and safely managed water to one million people in low-income households, health facilities and schools in sub-Saharan Africa by the end of 2025."

Key priorities of the Hilton Foundation include accelerating access to safely managed water services in line with Sustainable Development Goal 6 in Ethiopia, Ghana, and Uganda.

SWA will provide these countries with dedicated support to shore up water, sanitation, and hygiene services against climate impacts and integrate these efforts into National Adaptation Plans.

Additionally, SWA will help identify financial bottlenecks and monitor national budget allocations.

"The Hilton Foundation has been a major champion of the human rights to water and sanitation in Africa, and across the globe," said Catarina de Albuquerque, CEO of SWA. "We are delighted to welcome their support to the partnership and look forward to celebrating the impact we will make together."

ABOUT THE CONRAD N. HILTON FOUNDATION

Started in 1944, the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation provides funds to nonprofit organizations working to improve the lives of individuals living in poverty and experiencing disadvantage throughout the world. For more information, visit www.hiltonfoundation.org.

ABOUT SANITATION AND WATER FOR ALL (SWA)

SWA is a United Nations-hosted partnership working towards a joint objective of water, sanitation, and hygiene for all. Its partners include governments, utilities, regulators, donors, financial institutions, UN agencies, civil society and research organizations and the private sector. For more information, visit www.sanitationandwaterforall.org.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1441352/Sanitation_and_Water_for_All_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/conrad-n-hilton-foundation-pledges-1-2m-donation-to-un-hosted-sanitation-and-water-for-all-partnership-301698828.html

