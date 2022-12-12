TurnKey Beauty, Inc.: TurnKey Beauty's CEO Vincenzo Spinnato Crosses the Pond to Join Hollywood Entertainer Lorna Luft to Launch New Judy Garland Fragrance in United Kingdom and Greater Europe

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, December 13, celebrity Perfumer, skincare creator and Cosmetic Chemist to the stars Vincenzo Spinnato meets up with Judy Garland's daughter Lorna Luft in Liverpool. Luft, now appearing on tour in Irving Berlin's White Christmas, and her siblings, Liza Minnelli and Joey Luft, and the Garland Heirs Trust contracted with Spinnato to create a fragrance to honor their mother Judy Garland on what would have been Ms. Garland's 100th birthday. The fragrance, officially named 'JUDY-A Garland Fragrance by Vincenzo Spinnato' was launched in September of this year with a 'sneak reveal' held at a glamorous Hollywood Gala on June 10th, Ms. Garland's birth date. The sophisticated, alluring and modernized unisex fine fragrance was inspired by the legendary entertainer Judy Garland and what she herself wore.





While in the UK, Spinnato plans to visit and meet with England-based retailers and distributors. "I also look forward to introducing the fragrance 'JUDY' to UK citizens because Ms. Garland is so beloved in the United Kingdom as well as around the world."

The fragrance showcases a hint of the Judy Garland Rose with the addition of Dark Orchid, Coriander and a medley of sultry Gourmand and spice notes. The lingering sweetness of Tonka Bean, Bourbon Vanilla and Caramel balance the notes of Velvety Musk and Patchouli Woods. The result is a gender-neutral and all-inclusive fragrance, which also pays tribute to Ms. Garland's advocacy in the LGBTQ community and Civil Rights movement.

"It was an honor to create a beautiful bottle for this beautiful woman," says Spinnato. Inspiration for the custom-designed glass bottle, which is made in Milan, Italy, came from fusing Ms. Garland's world-famous ruby red slippers with the fluid body movements of her famous dance number "Get Happy".

"Vince and I created an all-inclusive fine fragrance that captures the essence of Judy Garland and evokes memories of our mother," says Lorna Luft, actress, author, entertainer and daughter of Judy Garland. "We couldn't be more thrilled with the results!"

For further information about the 'JUDY' fragrance, see https://JudyGarlandFragrance.com.

Follow Vince Spinnato on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Linked-In.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Marilee Davis

Davis & Associates

Marilee@mdavisassociates.com

404-229-7212 / mobile

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1966068/JUDY_GARLAND___Fragrance.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/turnkey-beautys-ceo-vincenzo-spinnato-crosses-the-pond-to-join-hollywood-entertainer-lorna-luft-to-launch-new-judy-garland-fragrance-in-united-kingdom-and-greater-europe-301699940.html