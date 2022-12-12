Accountability Releases Spanish Translation of Its AA1000 Assurance Standard

NEW YORK, NY and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2022 / AccountAbility, the trusted global ESG consulting and standards firm with a close to three-decade history in helping leaders build better companies, continues to expand global access to its principles-based sustainability guidance by announcing the launch of the Spanish language translation of the AA1000 Assurance Standard (AA1000AS v3).

With over 500 million Spanish language speakers worldwide, this translation becomes a valuable tool in helping organizations in those markets apply the leading methodology used by sustainability professionals worldwide for sustainability-related assurance engagements. The new translation is now available for free download on the AccountAbility website.

"First launched in 2003, and frequently updated, our assurance methodology and its use by sustainability professionals continues to grow to meet worldwide demand for reliable, credible, and trustworthy sustainability disclosures. We are now pleased to expand access to the global Spanish language community, with the much-appreciated support of our international partners." Comments Peppi-Emilia Airike, Head of Standards and Research, AccountAbility.

This Spanish language version of the AA1000AS v3 was sponsored and translated by AccountAbility-licensed assurance provider MAS Business, Spain and was peer reviewed for quality by Sustaina Value, Chile.

"The global sustainability and impact reporting agendas are advancing at a tremendous pace, resulting in sustainability assurance becoming mainstream. AccountAbility's AA1000AS v3 is the world's leading assurance standard, guaranteeing companies that their underlying sustainability management systems respond to the ever-increasing demands of their stakeholders.

At MAS Business we are committed to contributing to advancing best practices to address the global sustainability challenges we all face, and it has been a pleasure to once again collaborate with AccountAbility in the Spanish translation of the AA1000AS v3. We are confident that making the standard available in Spanish will have a significant impact on enhancing the application of best sustainability management and stakeholder practices in Spanish speaking countries, and in so doing contribute positively to addressing the sustainability challenges we all face." Comments John Scade, Founder and Honorary President, MAS Business, Spain.

"Corporate disclosures of sustainability information alone are not enough anymore. The key question stakeholders are asking today is whether or not they can trust those disclosures. The standard AA1000AS v3 provides a robust guide for organizations on how to answer this question through an external assurance process. In Sustaina Value we are very happy to have contributed to the process of making this standard available to Spanish speakers." Says Luis D. Torres, Associate Director in ESG & Impact at Sustaina Value, Chile.

Additional translations of the AA1000AS v3 in Korean, Traditional Chinese and Greek are scheduled to launch in the months to come.

The Spanish translations, along with the AA1000AS v3 and latest versions of other standards in the AA1000 Series of standards, are available for free download at http://www.accountability.org/standards/.

