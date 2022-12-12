Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2022) - Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (the "Company" or "Blackrock") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Edie Thome to the Company's board of directors (the "Board") to serve as an Independent Director.

Ms. Edie Thome brings a wealth of senior leadership and board experience specifically in the area of ESG as it relates to strategy, operations and projects. Her work experience includes government relations, governance, environmental permitting and compliance as well as on-the-ground experience working with First Nations and Indigenous groups, stakeholders, elected officials and land owners on projects and operations in the natural resource sector. Through her work, she has a proven track record of success with advocacy efforts at both the provincial and federal levels and, specifically, contributing to changes to the legislative and regulatory frameworks that support responsible resource development.

Ms. Thome was the President & Chief Executive Officer of The Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) in Vancouver, British Columbia. Prior to that appointment, as the Director - Environment, Permitting and Compliance, Aboriginal Relations and Public Affairs at BC Hydro, she was responsible for permitting and compliance, Aboriginal relations and government/public affairs for the Site C Clean Energy Project. Her management experience also includes Vice President, Customer Service, Airport Operations and Corporate Communications for Harmony Airways.

Ms. Thome brings a keen understanding of leadership and governance, gained through her service both in the AME Board of Directors and as the Chair of the Board of the Canadian Hydropower Association ("CHA"), a national, non-profit organization.

Currently, Ms. Thome serves as an independent director for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd., as well as a consulting advisor to industries integral to global economies.

Ms. Thome has completed her Directors Education Program through the Institute of Corporate Directors at Rotman and holds an Architectural Technology diploma as well as a BFA from The University of Alberta.

"It is my please to welcome Edie to the team at this exciting juncture for the company as we seek to advance and build upon our three emerging discoveries in Nevada. Edie brings an immense amount of credibility to the role, with an extensive breadth of experience that adds a crucial new dynamic to our board of directors. I look forward to the opportunity to work closely with her as we ready for our next phase of growth," stated Andrew Pollard, President and Chief Executive Officer.

In addition, the Board has re-appointed Andrew Kaip to be the Lead Independent Director of the Board for the ensuing year.

Blackrock is a junior precious metals focused exploration company that is on a quest to make an economic discovery. Anchored by a seasoned Board, the Company is focused on its Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation epithermal gold & silver projects located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

