Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2022 / FERGUSON PLC ("Company") (NYSE:FERG)(LSE:FERG)
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")
On December 8, 2022 the Company granted the following awards to Non-Executive Directors under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022.
Awards were made to eight Non-Executive Directors as set out in the table below:
|Non-Executive Director
Award
|Geoff Drabble
454
|Kelly Baker
485
|Catherine Halligan
485
|Brian May
454
|Alan Murray
485
|Thomas Schmitt
485
|Nadia Shouraboura
485
|Suzanne Wood
485
The awards were granted as restricted stock units. No consideration is payable at allocation or on vesting. The awards have no performance conditions and will normally vest, only subject to continued service to the Company, on October 2, 2023.
The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Geoff Drabble
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chairman
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.00
454
|GBP - British Pound
d)
Aggregated information
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-12-08; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Kelly Baker
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$0.00
485
|USD - US Dollar
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-12-08; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Catherine Halligan
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$0.00
485
|USD - US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-12-08; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Brian May
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.00
454
|GBP - British Pound
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
£0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-12-08; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Alan Murray
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$0.00
485
|USD - US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-12-08; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Thomas Schmitt
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$0.00
485
|USD - US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-12-08; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Nadia Shouraboura
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
$0.00
485
|USD - US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-12-08; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Suzanne Wood
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
The grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$0.00
485
|USD - US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-12-08; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
Enquiries:
Graham Middlemiss, Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 118 927 3800
December 12, 2022
