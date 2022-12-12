Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2022 / FERGUSON PLC ("Company") (NYSE:FERG)(LSE:FERG)

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")

On December 8, 2022 the Company granted the following awards to Non-Executive Directors under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022.

Awards were made to eight Non-Executive Directors as set out in the table below:

Non-Executive Director Award Geoff Drabble 454 Kelly Baker 485 Catherine Halligan 485 Brian May 454 Alan Murray 485 Thomas Schmitt 485 Nadia Shouraboura 485 Suzanne Wood 485

The awards were granted as restricted stock units. No consideration is payable at allocation or on vesting. The awards have no performance conditions and will normally vest, only subject to continued service to the Company, on October 2, 2023.



The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Geoff Drabble 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each



ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 454 GBP - British Pound d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



Not applicable



£0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-08; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Kelly Baker 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each



ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 485 USD - US Dollar d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-08; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Catherine Halligan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each



ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 485 USD - US Dollars d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-08; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Brian May 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 454 GBP - British Pound d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable £0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-08; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Alan Murray 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 485 USD - US Dollars d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-08; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Thomas Schmitt 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 485 USD - US Dollars d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-08; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Nadia Shouraboura 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 485 USD - US Dollars d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-08; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Suzanne Wood 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 485 USD - US Dollars d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-08; UTC time f) Place of the transaction Outside a Trading Venue

Enquiries:

Graham Middlemiss, Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 118 927 3800

December 12, 2022

