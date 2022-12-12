Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
12.12.2022 | 13:14
Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2022 / FERGUSON PLC ("Company") (NYSE:FERG)(LSE:FERG)

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")

On December 8, 2022 the Company granted the following awards to Non-Executive Directors under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022.

Awards were made to eight Non-Executive Directors as set out in the table below:

Non-Executive Director

Award
Geoff Drabble

454
Kelly Baker

485
Catherine Halligan

485
Brian May

454
Alan Murray

485
Thomas Schmitt

485
Nadia Shouraboura

485
Suzanne Wood

485

The awards were granted as restricted stock units. No consideration is payable at allocation or on vesting. The awards have no performance conditions and will normally vest, only subject to continued service to the Company, on October 2, 2023.

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Geoff Drabble

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chairman

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00

454

GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price



Not applicable

£0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-12-08; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Kelly Baker

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.00

485

USD - US Dollar

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-12-08; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Catherine Halligan

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.00

485

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-12-08; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Brian May

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00

454

GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

£0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-12-08; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Alan Murray

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.00

485

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-12-08; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Thomas Schmitt

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.00

485

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-12-08; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Nadia Shouraboura

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)

$0.00

485

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-12-08; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Suzanne Wood

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

The grant of restricted stock units under the Ferguson Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan 2022

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$0.00

485

USD - US Dollars

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-12-08; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a Trading Venue

Enquiries:

Graham Middlemiss, Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 118 927 3800

December 12, 2022

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/731288/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
