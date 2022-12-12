iFX EXPO Dubai 2023: Join the next most anticipated fintech event

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2022) - The fintech world is getting ready for the next iFX EXPO Dubai edition that will take place 16-18 January 2023 at Dubai World Trade Centre. With booths and sponsorships booked in a record time, this show is expected to be the largest iFX EXPO event ever held in the MENA region. iFX EXPO Dubai 2023 will host 40% more exhibitors than the previous Dubai edition and will welcome around 3500 attendees from all over the world.

iFX EXPO Dubai 2023

During more than 10 years of its illustrious history, iFX EXPO has brought together more than 2000 exhibitors and over 50 000 attendees from across the globe. The show has gained remarkable traction as an indisputable event benchmark for business networking and collaboration, distinguishing itself as a must-attend expo for industry players seeking growth opportunities in the financial and fintech space and willing to keep abreast of the most ambitious developments spearheading the future of fintech.

What to expect

The industry has shown an unprecedented interest in the show, having started to book sponsorship and booth slots long in advance. Exness tops the list of proud exhibitors and sponsors as the Official Global Partner, followed by industry giants such as ZuluTrade, MultiBank Group, B2Broker, ADSS, OneZero, and many others. The full list of iFX EXPO Dubai 2023 exhibitors and sponsors can be viewed on the official website.

During 2+ days of the expo, the industry professionals will meet with clients and colleagues from 120+ leading brands, discover new business opportunities, engage in insightful content from 100+ industry experts and discuss business in a casual setting at the iFX EXPO legendary parties.

iFX EXPO is the ultimate destination for the fintech industry and a perfect platform for global business collaboration that brings together industry leaders from all over the financial and fintech space:

Technology & Service Providers

Digital Assets & Blockchain

Retail & Institutional Brokers

Payments, Banks & Liquidity Providers

Affiliates & IBs

Regulation & Compliance

iFX EXPO Pass provides access to the world of unlimited networking

iFX EXPO Pass provides access to the finest blend of business collaboration and casual networking Dubai has to offer to the fintech world in 2023.

Industry experts can register now to get access to 2+ days of unlimited networking, admission to Speaker Hall and Idea Hub, access to Sponsored Food & Beverages and Business Lounge Areas, as well as to exclusive networking parties.

About iFX EXPO

iFX EXPO is the world's first and largest financial business to business exhibition. For over a decade it's been bringing professionals in online trading, financial services and fintech together across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

iFX EXPO Dubai is a 2+ days networking event that provides you with invaluable tools to grow your business successfully. It's the industry meet up that everyone is talking about, with unlimited opportunities to connect with C-level executives from the most prominent international companies and engaging content from inspiring industry experts.

Media Contact:

Alnura Belyalova

Head of PR at Luna PR

alnura@lunapr.io

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147651