Xybion Digital Inc: Hubei Topgene Xingsheng Partners with Xybion to Drive Medical Innovation Using Xybion Preclinical Solution, Pristima XD

VANCOUVER, BC and PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2022 / Xybion Digital Inc. (TSXV:XYBN) ("Xybion" or the "Company"), a global, low-code SaaS company that enables digital transformation in highly regulated industries like Life Sciences, announced today that it has been awarded a multi-year contract by Hubei Topgene Xinsheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd. ("Topgene"), headquartered in Hubei Province, China.

Xybion partnered with the contract research organization to digitize their lab operations and standardize processes, streamline data and simplify reporting to drive their core values of servicing for medical innovation and dedication to life and health. "Topgene is looking forward to working with Xybion as a strategic partner in its GLP Lab digitization journey. We are excited to leverage the benefits of the Pristima platform as we continue to expand our business within the country and other regions as well. Pristima XD is specialized, yet very versatile to meet our current needs and future growth capabilities. As a global CRO, flexibility of running various studies is core to our business and Xybion's solutions are very well suited", said Dr. Ying Zong, TFM of Topgene Xinsheng laboratory.

Dr. Pradip Banerjee, Chairman and CEO of Xybion Digital said, "We are proud to have been selected by Topgene. This helps us driving our growth in the region. We look forward to helping this globally recognized CRO to achieve its goals."

"It has been great working with Topgene to understand their needs and growth plans in the region and globally. Pristima XD preclinical solution creates an end-to-end digital laboratory execution environment with the flexibility of managing various study types and reduces rework significantly. We look forward to working with Topgene to achieve their immediate and long-term goals." Said Kamal Biswas, President and COO at Xybion.

Pristima XD, is an all-in-one preclinical laboratory execution system that helps digitize lab operations, manage data, and improve productivity significantly. A library of preclinical software modules makes Pristima XD a unique lab management software that is comprehensive, unified, and all-in one.

Preclinical software modules include:

Study Design

Planning and Costing

Protocol Management

Study Management and Execution

Animal Room

Toxicology

Pathology and Digital Pathology

Necropsy

Histology

Clinical Pathology

Resource Management

Colony Management

Veterinary Management

IACUC

Master Schedule and Audits

CAPA Management

Employee Competency Management

About Xybion Digital Inc.

Xybion is a global SaaS company that helps enterprise life sciences organizations accelerate new drug development into approved medicines that may save lives and keep employees safe. We digitize drug research and development, laboratory testing, regulatory approvals, and pharmaceutical manufacturing on a single, unified cloud platform that is cost-effective, ready to deploy, and easy to use. Xybion has over 160 clients in 29 countries using its low-code software to accelerate timelines, improve compliance, expand capacity, minimize operating risks, and reduce expenses while keeping employees safe.

These modules are unified together creating a robust lab execution system that provides seamless experience for all preclinical laboratory staff and a very simple IT ecosystem to maintain for the IT organization.

Learn more about Xybion at https://www.xybion.com/

About Hubei Topgene Xinsheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Hubei Topgene Xinsheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hubei Topgene Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Hubei Topgene Biotechnology Co., Ltd., founded in 2009, is a leading CRO company in central China which principally engages in large animal testing, new drug research and evaluation. Adhering to the core value of "service for medical innovation and dedication to life and health", Topgene has successfully built 6 technical platforms: non-human primate experimental animal breeding, animal models of human diseases, drug toxicity research and safety evaluation, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics research and evaluation, molecular imaging detection and biological analysis. Topgene is the only private GLP institution in Hubei province that has certified by CNAS and AAALAC. With annual revenue exceeding $ 20 Million, more than 500 staff, 30,000 square meters laboratories and animal facilities, Topgene has completed more than 600+ toxicological, PK/PD studies in flied of traditional Chinese medicine, chemical medicine and biological products.

Learn more about Topgene at: www.topgenebio.com

For further information: For more information regarding Xybion Digital Inc., please contact Dr. Pradip K. Banerjee, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, PBanerjee@xybion.com, 609-512-5790 x122

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements ("forward-looking statements") in this news release may contain forward-looking information concerning relating to Xybion's position in the life sciences sector, the services to be performed by Xybion as described above and the results thereof, plans related to the Company's business and other matters that may occur in the future, made as of the date of this news release. In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including that Xybion will be able to perform its services as currently anticipated. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the expectations expressed in them. Such factors include, among others, the risk that the Company may not be able to perform its services as currently anticipated, that results of such services may not be consistent with anticipated outcomes, or those described in disclosure documents filed by the Company on SEDAR. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the "United States", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

SOURCE: Xybion Digital Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/731266/Hubei-Topgene-Xingsheng-Partners-with-Xybion-to-Drive-Medical-Innovation-Using-Xybion-Preclinical-Solution-Pristima-XD