Nine Belden locations have now earned this designation in 2022

Belden, a leading global supplier of network infrastructure solutions, continues its extraordinary year of recognition for workplace culture with its most recent Great Place to Work (GPTW) certification, this time for Belden U.K. This designation covers Belden U.K. and PPC Broadband Fiber, with 79% of associates across both locations citing Belden as a Great Place to Work.

"I'm proud of the culture that Belden and our associates have fostered in locations around the world," said Leah Tate, Senior Vice President of Human Resources. "Teams have embraced our vision of 'Belong. Believe. Be You.' and localized these sentiments to ensure all feel valued, heard, and respected. Associates see it in action and continue to report that Belden is a Great Place to Work. They're part of something big both personally and professionally as they collaborate to create the foundation for a digital world."

Belden U.K. employees scored the company highly in many areas of the GPTW Work Trust index survey. 90% of respondents reported feeling welcome in the company, and 87% reported the promotion of inclusive behavior. The survey achieved an 80% response rate from associates at the two U.K. locations.

Since 1992, the Great Place to Work organization has surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world, according to its website. Through this extensive history, the organization has amassed 30 years of insights to measure and report on the key metrics that make for a Great Place to Work, which collectively point to the level of trust employees have with their employer. Belden continues to earn high marks for areas that demonstrate trust, a testament to the company culture and employee experience people desire.

"Many of our Belden U.K. team members work remotely, so we take great pride in having built a cohesive culture with a high level of trust in this work-from-anywhere environment," said Claire Woolstencroft, Human Resources Director, Europe and Africa. "We're seeing the results of our purposeful work to create an inclusive culture that values and considers the perspective of all associates. This has been an important driver in achieving this recognition. As we continue our work, we strive to continue offering our employees the opportunity to grow their careers in a company that is a Great Place to Work."

