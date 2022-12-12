P&S Market Research Pvt Ltd: Data Science Platform Market Will Generate $708.8 Billion Revenue by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the data science platform market had a size of $92.4 billion, and it is predicted to hit $708.8 billion by 2030, progressing at a rate of 25.4% from 2021 to 2030, according to the latest market research report published by P&S Intelligence.





This is mainly ascribed to the growth in the need for big data technologies, with the rising penetration of data analytics platforms in several businesses. Furthermore, the increasing size of data sets and the need of several departments in a business to access them are projected to contribute to the growth of the industry.

Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/data-science-platform-market/report-sample

Why Platforms Produce Higher Revenue?

In 2021, the platforms category held a gigantic revenue share, of above 80%. Due to the rising usage of big data by medium-sized and large businesses, IT vendors are concentrating on developing data science platforms that offer both efficiency and consistency.

Moreover, the services category is projected to witness a significant growth rate in the years to come. The major services provided by the companies in this field are deployment, integration, support, training, and consulting. As data science platforms offer incredible development prospects, numerous industries are looking for ways to involve them in their operations, to improve productivity and efficiency.

Increasing Data Flow Powering Industry

The surging usage of multimedia platforms and IoT is generating a huge amount of data in an unstructured or structured format. For instance, around 90% of the world's data has been generated in just the last two years.

Furthermore, machine-produced and human-based data volume is growing around 10 times faster than conventional commercial data, which is propelling the need for software that can collect, store, and analyze it.

In 2021, the BFSI industry had the largest revenue share, of approximately 19.2%, and it is projected to continue its dominance in the years to come. The incorporation of data sciences in financial businesses and banks has become important, to use their resources more efficiently, make better decisions, and improve their work according to their standard objectives.

Moreover, BFSI companies deal with money and related information, which has to be kept safe at all costs. There are even stringent government regulations for the financial data security of customers, which compels the industry to use advanced data collection, storage, and analysis solutions, particularly those integrated with strong cybersecurity measures.

Browse detailed report on Data Science Platform Market Growth, Development and Demand Forecast to 2030

North America Is Major Revenue Contributor

North America is the frontrunner in the industry due to its already well-established IT infrastructure, a large number of research and development studies, and the existence of key players in the region.

In addition, the comprehensive aftersales services offered by the key IT vendors and the presence of several capital-intensive companies in North America will lift the demand for data science platforms. Because of the increasing consciousness about the benefits of such platforms, they continue to be integrated into the current operating systems by companies, to get a competitive edge.

Data Science Platform Market Report Coverage

By Component

Platform

Services

Professional Services



Support & Maintenance



Consulting



Deployment & Integration

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Business Function

Marketing

Sales

Logistics

Finance & Accounting

Customer Support

Business Operations

By Industry Vertical

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail & E-commerce

Energy and Utilities

Government

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa

Browse More Reports Published by P&S

Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Growth, Development and Demand Forecast to 2030

Data Warehouse as a Service Market Growth, Development and Demand Forecast to 2030

Digital Twin Market Growth, Development and Demand Forecast to 2030

IoT in Logistics Market Growth, Development and Demand Forecast to 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jp

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/data-science-platform-market-will-generate-708-8-billion-revenue-by-2030--says-ps-intelligence-301700155.html