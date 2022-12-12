Biotricity, Inc.: Biotricity Files FDA 510(k) for a new Form Factor of its Biotres Cardiac Monitoring Device to Expand its Revenue Growth

Designed to support revenue growth by expanding biotres form factors for the early detection of cardiac arrhythmias in the $5 billion-dollar holter monitor market

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2022 / Biotricity, Inc. (Nasdaq:BTCY) ("Biotricity" or the "Company"), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced that it made a 510(k) submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a new form factor of its Biotres Cardiac Monitoring Device, a three lead device for ECG and arrhythmia monitoring that is intended for lower risk patients.

Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, Biotricity Founder and CEO commented, "We believe this variation of Biotres is an important step to having an expanded product portfolio with maximum variety for the $5B holter monitoring market."

"Biotres, is a holter for low-risk patients and is designed for comfort and long-term wear," he added. "Cardiac disease remains a chronic issue, requiring persistent intervention, monitoring and management and we believe Biotres may provide a critical tool for improving patient lives and reducing costs."

Designed to address the current limitations of existing holter monitors technologies, Biotres offers the following feature set:

3 Channel Recording - A wearable holter patch device that can provide continuous 3 channel recording of ECG (heart) data. All other known holter patch devices are 1 channel or 2 channels.

- A wearable holter patch device that can provide continuous 3 channel recording of ECG (heart) data. All other known holter patch devices are 1 channel or 2 channels. Rechargeable Battery - It can be worn continuously for 48 hours, before needing to be charged for 1 hour, enabling continuous data collection for extended periods of time without any intervention, a distinction not possible with traditional holter patch solutions.

- It can be worn continuously for 48 hours, before needing to be charged for 1 hour, enabling continuous data collection for extended periods of time without any intervention, a distinction not possible with traditional holter patch solutions. Wireless Connectivity - Utilizes Bluetooth technology to offload data, reducing the time for diagnoses. Current holter patch solutions can take up to a week before diagnoses are available due to manual data downloading and a lack of connectivity.

- Utilizes Bluetooth technology to offload data, reducing the time for diagnoses. Current holter patch solutions can take up to a week before diagnoses are available due to manual data downloading and a lack of connectivity. User-Friendly Design - Easy to understand and comfortable to wear during regular day-to-day activities.

- Easy to understand and comfortable to wear during regular day-to-day activities. Modular Design - Designed with the flexibility to support our strategy of adding future features and functionality to the Biotres platform.

- Designed with the flexibility to support our strategy of adding future features and functionality to the Biotres platform. Unique Business Model - the design of biotres enables providers to bill directly, creating a revenue stream with a simplified workflow for providers while reducing risk and diagnostic turnaround time for patients.

Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic products for chronic conditions. The Company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

