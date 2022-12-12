Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2022) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) ("Turnium" or the "Company"), an industry leader in cloud-native software-defined wide area networking solutions (SD-WAN), announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Turnium Network Solutions Inc., the IP addresses and certain data center assets from PSD Professional Systems Designs Ltd. ("PSD") for an aggregate cash payment of $85,000.

The terms of the transaction were negotiated at arm's length. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary conditions including, but not limited to, the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Closing of the transaction is anticipated on or before December 31, 2022.

As PSD is owned by a director of the Company, the acquisition of the assets will be considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company will rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of the acquisition of the assets. None of the Company's directors has expressed any contrary views or disagreements with respect to the foregoing. Johan Arnet declared his interest and abstained from voting the approval of the asset purchase.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Turnium Technology Group Inc. delivers its SD-WAN solution as a white label, containerized, disaggregated software platform that OEM channel partners host, manage, brand, and price. Turnium is also available to Resellers as a Turnium-branded managed service. Turnium SD-WAN solutions is sold through a channel partner program designed for Communications Service Providers, Internet and Managed Service Providers, System Integrators, and Value-Added Resellers.

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.turnium.com, or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

About SD-WAN

SD-WAN is revolutionizing the networking and telecommunications industry by abstracting secure, high-speed networking and network control from underlying physical circuits. SD-WAN frees enterprises, small and medium businesses, cloud and managed services providers from the business and cost constraints imposed by traditional telecommunications companies.

Turnium Contact:

Investor Relations: Bill Mitoulas

Email: investor.relations@ttgi.io

Telephone: +1 416-479-9547

Media inquiries: media@ttgi.io

Sales inquiries: sales@ttgi.io

www.ttgi.io, www.turnium.com

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company may terminate and not proceed with the Agreement, or that the Agreement and associated transactions will not be successfully completed for any reason (including failure to obtain the required acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange). The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147666