Xtra Energy Corp.: Xtra Energy Corp Announces Continued Inspection of the Arrance Antimony Prospect Hinting at a Past Large Scale Operation

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2022 / Xtra Energy Corp. (OTC Markets:XTPT) is excited to share a second inspection video of its 100% owned Arrance Antimony Prospect (View First Inspection Video). Take another visual tour with Steven Cyros of Red Beryl Mining Company, Inc. as he walks you through the 4 levels of the Arrance Antimony Prospect. A USGS documented past producer of high grade Antimony located 31 miles NE of Eastgate, Nevada.

Xtra Energy Chairman Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng. commented "In this video, inspection of the four level Arrance Mine continues starting with a closer look at the portal on the third level. What stands out about this portal is the tracked interior meant for the ore carts left behind. We also see water and air lines along with confirmation of a past stamp mill including a concrete foundation. It appears this was a start to finish operation, meaning material was mined, processed, stamped, then immediately shipped off for use. This is very strong evidence the Arrance in its prime was a large operation.

Viewing of this video can be found at the link provided: https://youtu.be/dUpHA71Qkfg

About Xtra Energy Corp.

Xtra Energy Corp. is an antimony exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "American Antimony". Known in historical records as the "Antimony King Mine" located approximately 31 miles northeast of Eastgate, Nevada. Xtra Energy Corp. holds a 100% ownership in a 64 lode claim, 1320 acre antimony project surrounding the historical Antimony King and covering several documented antimony producers. The Company is seeking to develop this portfolio of potentially antimony-rich assets to become a major supplier of antimony based products.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/XTPT/disclosure

