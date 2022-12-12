Southwire Recognizes Veterans Day, Native American Heritage Month, International Men's Day and Thanksgiving

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2022 / In November, Southwire recognized Veterans Day, Native American Heritage Month, International Men's Day and Thanksgiving by hosting efforts across the company that provided opportunities to get more involved and celebrate together.

Southwire's Veterans Network partnered with the Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) to raise money and participate in the Carry Forward 5K virtually and at Hobbs Farms in Carrollton, Ga., in honor of Veterans Day.

The Carry Forward 5K honors and empowers wounded warriors by encouraging participants to walk or run during the event and raises money to help provide free services in the areas of mental health, career counseling and long-term rehabilitative care for veterans.

"As a prior service member, I value every opportunity to be of service to others. It was an honor to be a part of an event supporting Veterans Day and to raise money and awareness for our service members in need," said Andrew Johnson, director of Finance for Tools, Components and Assembled Solutions (TCAS) and Veterans Network Committee Champion. "Organizations like WWP provide accessible avenues to not only financially support our veterans, but also to raise awareness around the importance of our military members and the sacrifices made by them to allow us to live freely in this country."

More than 50 Southwire team members participated in the 5K, raising a total of $2,922 for WWP. Based on the amount of funds raised, Southwire ranked 22 out of 245 organizations that participated in the event.

In recognition of Native American Heritage Month, Southwire celebrated and raised awareness with its Spectrum Employee Resource Group (ERG). Spectrum's mission is to value all underrepresented minorities and to foster the engagement of the entire spectrum of Southwire's people. During this time, they spread awareness weekly with educational resources, historical backgrounds and spotlights of employees sharing and showing what Native American Heritage Month means to them.

In addition, Southwire facilities across the company celebrated International Men's Day by coming together and wearing blue. International Men's Day is celebrated annually to highlight the positive value that men bring to the world, their families and our communities.

"Promoting holidays like this at Southwire is very important because these opportunities allow men to know that we care and value them. It helps us become more engaged across the company," said Lebrandi Prothro, customer service clerk. "Encouraging my facility to wear blue for International Men's Day was something very important to me because I wanted them to feel loved, appreciated and recognized."

International Men's Day allows us to reflect and celebrate all the incredible men that contribute to the success at Southwire and around the globe and to recognize the value and talent of diverse perspectives.

Furthermore, Southwire facilities across the U.S. gathered together to celebrate Thanksgiving by eating festive foods with one another and reflecting on some of the wonderful things that have happened this year.

To learn more about Southwire's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, click here. For more Southwire news, visit www.southwire.com/newsroom.

