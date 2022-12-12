Anzeige
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, December 12

12 December 2022

Rightmove plc

Director Declaration

Andrew Fisher, non-executive director and Chair of Rightmove plc ('Rightmove' or the 'Company'), has informed Rightmove that he will be appointed Senior Independent Director of Marks and Spencer Group plc ('M&S'), with effect from 31 December 2022. Andrew has been a non-executive director at M&S since December 2015 and will continue to Chair its Remuneration Committee.

This disclosure is made in compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14.

Contact:

Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@Rightmove.co.uk

