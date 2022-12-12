DJ Decentral games partners with CoinGecko to launch an exclusive ICE Poker skin

Decentral Games Partners with CoinGecko to Launch an Exclusive ICE Poker Skin

Road Town, BVI | December 11, 2022 10:30 PM Eastern Standard Time

Decentral Games has partnered with CoinGecko, the world's largest independent cryptocurrency data aggregator, to launch an exclusive limited edition ICE Poker skin NFT and host a metaverse drop party.

The CoinGecko skin allows users to play ICE Poker and enter Sit-n-Go tournaments for free. Players can also wear this skin around the Decentraland metaverse and become the iconic CoinGecko Gecko.

CoinGecko ICE Poker Skin Airdrop

On Wednesday, December 7, 10,000 ICE Poker skin NFTs were launched through CoinGecko's loyalty program, the Candy Reward store, where users can log in each day to collect candy (loyalty points) and redeem various prizes.

The CoinGecko community buzzed with excitement as the ICE Poker skin was met with overwhelming demand - with all 10,000 skins redeemed in less than 24 hours.

"It's been amazing to see the unprecedented interest in the exclusive CoinGecko x ICE Poker Tournament wearable airdrop - all 10,000 were claimed in less than 24 hours! I'm looking forward to seeing Geckos at the ICE Poker tables and welcoming the CoinGecko community into Decentral Games and the metaverse." said Miles Anthony, CEO of Decentral Games.

"Decentral Games' ICE Poker is one of the leading play-to-earn metaverse games. We are honored to be a strategic partner, and for the opportunity to launch this limited-edition Gecko ICE Poker wearable, as a way to engage and celebrate our community," commented Bobby Ong, COO and co-founder of CoinGecko.

In the spirit of the holiday season, Decentral Games and CoinGecko will be releasing another 10,000 ICE Poker skins through the Candy Reward store on Monday, December 12. All CoinGecko ICE Poker skins will be airdropped on Friday, December 16.

Metaverse Drop Party, Co-hosted by Decentral Games and CoinGecko

To celebrate this partnership and the community, Decentral Games and CoinGecko will be co-hosting a metaverse drop party in Decentraland on Wednesday, December 21 at 9pm EST.

Users can jump into Tominioya, a venue within Decentraland, to showcase their new CoinGecko skin and listen to live music with other members from around the world. Visit Decentral Games' event calendar for full event details.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games build games and social experiences in the metaverse that reach hundreds of thousands of visitors every month.

Their flagship game is ICE Poker: the first metaverse poker platform. Play free poker, complete daily challenges, or compete in tournaments to earn valuable rewards and digital collectibles. Join thousands of players worldwide. To learn more about ICE Poker, visit Decentral Games' website.

About CoinGecko

Since 2014, CoinGecko has been a trusted source of information by millions of cryptocurrency investors. Its mission is to empower the cryptocurrency community with an in-depth, 360-degree overview of the market. CoinGecko delivers comprehensive information from thousands of data points such as price, trading volume, market capitalization, developer strength, community statistics, and more. It currently tracks over 13,000 crypto assets from over 500 exchanges worldwide. For more information about CoinGecko, visit www.coingecko.com.

