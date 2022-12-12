Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DJQZ ISIN: US9344231041 Ticker-Symbol: J5A 
Tradegate
12.12.22
17:31 Uhr
10,820 Euro
+0,280
+2,66 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WARNER BROS DISCOVERY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WARNER BROS DISCOVERY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,70010,80017:38
10,68010,78017:41
Dow Jones News
12.12.2022 | 16:46
178 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

INDEXÄNDERUNG/Warner Bros. und weitere fünf Titel rücken in Nasdaq-100

DJ INDEXÄNDERUNG/Warner Bros. und weitere fünf Titel rücken in Nasdaq-100

NEW YORK (Dow Jones)--Der US-Börsenbetreiber Nasdaq nimmt Änderungen in seinem Index Nasdaq-100 vor. So rücken unter anderem die Titel des Unterhaltungskonzerns Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. und die des Ölfelddienstleisters Baker Hughes Com. in den Index ein. Diesen verlassen müssen im Gehgenzug unter anderem Skyworks Solutions Inc. und Baidu Inc. Die Änderungen treten zum Handelsbeginn am 19. Dezember in Kraft.

Die Indexänderungen im Einzelnen: 

=== 
+ Nasdaq-100 - NEUAUFNAHME 
 - CoStar Group Inc 
 - Rivian Automotive Inc 
 - Warner Bros. Discovery Inc 
 - GlobalFoundries Inc 
 - Baker Hughes Com 
 - Diamondback Energy Inc 
 
+ Nasdaq-100 - HERAUSNAHME 
 - VeriSign Inc 
 - Skyworks Solutions Inc 
 - Splunk Inc 
 - Baidu Inc 
 - Match Group Inc 
 - DocuSign Inc 
 - NetEase Inc 
===

Kontakt zum Autor: maerkte.de@dowjones.com

DJG/DJN/flf/cln

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 12, 2022 10:15 ET (15:15 GMT)

Copyright (c) 2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

WARNER BROS DISCOVERY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.