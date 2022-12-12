DJ INDEXÄNDERUNG/Warner Bros. und weitere fünf Titel rücken in Nasdaq-100

NEW YORK (Dow Jones)--Der US-Börsenbetreiber Nasdaq nimmt Änderungen in seinem Index Nasdaq-100 vor. So rücken unter anderem die Titel des Unterhaltungskonzerns Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. und die des Ölfelddienstleisters Baker Hughes Com. in den Index ein. Diesen verlassen müssen im Gehgenzug unter anderem Skyworks Solutions Inc. und Baidu Inc. Die Änderungen treten zum Handelsbeginn am 19. Dezember in Kraft.

Die Indexänderungen im Einzelnen:

=== + Nasdaq-100 - NEUAUFNAHME - CoStar Group Inc - Rivian Automotive Inc - Warner Bros. Discovery Inc - GlobalFoundries Inc - Baker Hughes Com - Diamondback Energy Inc + Nasdaq-100 - HERAUSNAHME - VeriSign Inc - Skyworks Solutions Inc - Splunk Inc - Baidu Inc - Match Group Inc - DocuSign Inc - NetEase Inc ===

December 12, 2022 10:15 ET (15:15 GMT)

