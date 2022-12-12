The "Medical Tubing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product, By Application, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2022 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medial tubing market size is expected to reach USD 10.89 billion by 2030 according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

An increase in the number of several diseases has raised the number of patients, driving the growing demand for the medical tubing market and becoming the habitual gadget for the medical sector. The utilization of medical tubes for fluid management and drainage with respiratory and anesthesiology apparatus, IV, catheters, peristaltic pumps, and many more have driven the growth of the medical tubing market.

The growing middle-class population and medical facilities have changed the mindset of consumers for preventive healthcare, expecting an increased demand for medical devices and the medical tubing products over the period. The increased risk of hospital acquired infections has driven the need for disposable medical devices such as syringes, catheters, infusion sets, and others, increasing the production of bulk disposable conditions.

The Covid-19 pandemic has shown steep growth in the medical tubing market due to an increase in the number of patients leading to the rise in hospitals and OTs, which increased the production and sales of medical devices. Increasing modernization in drug delivery systems including intra- cochlear medication delivery, photo-thermally triggered medication delivery employing medical tubing has also driven the growth of the medical tubing market.

Medical Tubing Market Report Highlights

Based on the product the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) accounted for the largest market share due to its non-toxic, flexibility, strength, push ability, lubricity, and inert properties.

The bulk disposable devices segment accounted for the largest market share for preventing the risk of infectious viruses and bacteria. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, increased sales of devices and products such as syringes, needles, surgical instruments drove the demand for medical tubes.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share due increase in number of population for all ages increasing the number of patients. The increasing demand for improved and efficient medical services has led to the growing demand for medical tubes with several other instruments and equipment.

The global market is highly competitive owing to the existence of large industry players with global presence ATAG spa, Avient Corporation, Bentec Medical, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Hitachi Ltd., Microlumen Inc., NewAge Industries Inc., Nordson Corporation, Optinova Holding AB, Putnam Plastics Corporation, Raumedic AG, Smith Group plc., Spectrum Plastic Group, TE Connectivity Ltd, Tekni-Plex, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, The Lubrizol Corporation, Trelleborg AB, Vanguard Products Corporation, and Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

The publisher has segmented the medical tubing market report based on product, application, and region:

Medical Tubing, Product Outlook (Revenue USD Billion, 2018 2030)

Silicone

Polyolefins

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polycarbonates

Fluoropolymers

Medical Tubing, Application Outlook (Revenue USD Billion, 2018 2030)

Bulk disposable devices

Drug delivery systems

Catheters

Bio pharmaceuticals laboratory equipment

Medical Tubing, Regional Outlook (Revenue USD Billion, 2018 2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hpw5v8

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005609/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900