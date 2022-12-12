The leaders of Spain, Portugal and France have unveiled the H2Med energy interconnection project, which will supply Europe with hydrogen. H2Med, formerly known as BarMar, will be the first green corridor to connect the Iberian Peninsula with the rest of Europe. It will be operational in 2030.From pv magazine Spain Spanish President Pedro Sánchez has met in Alicante, Spain, with French President Emmanuel Macron and the Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa to discuss the H2Med energy interconnection project - the first green corridor to connect the Iberian Peninsula with the city of Marseille, ...

