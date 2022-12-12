Edison International: Working Locally to Achieve an Equitable Clean Energy Future

NORTHAMTPON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2022 / Edison International

The Latino Equity Alliance is focused on building power within the Latino LGBTQ+ community and advocating for systemic changes that promote healthy and safe environments in schools, homes and neighborhoods in Los Angeles. Part of the nonprofit's public education and community leadership work includes ensuring everyone actively participates in and benefits from a clean energy future.

That commitment drew LEA to a recent Southern California Edison community forum designed to promote collaboration and discussion about climate change issues impacting the region, joining more than 100 nonprofit, government and advocacy organizations at the event.

"The SCE community forum provided valuable information on electrification and saving energy in low-income communities," said Yesenia Mendoza, LEA's development coordinator. "Programs like these will change Southeast Los Angeles' projection and reduce our environmental footprint. I look forward to sharing the information to educate our Latinx LGBTQ community on clean energy via workshops and advocacy events."

Carolyn Sims, SCE's senior manager of Community & Climate Equity, addressed the forum, saying, "We cannot be successful in combating climate change with meaningful, equitable solutions unless we have the trust of our communities and their essential insight into current needs and long-term objectives. These open dialogue forums need to continue to ensure that many diverse perspectives are considered and acted on responsibly."

The Environmental Nature Center in Newport Beach also attended the event held at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona and came away with ideas about how to increase its existing partnership with SCE around a shared value: wildfire prevention and mitigation.

"I am very interested in having an expert come out to discuss wildfire prevention, especially at our Tucker Wildlife Sanctuary in Silverado," said Lori Whalen, ENC assistant director. "I did not know SCE provided this valuable resource, and I am excited to take advantage of the chance to further educate our children and families."

SCE's plan to decarbonize California's economy by 2045 includes ambitious efforts to promote climate equity in underserved Southern California communities. Part of that includes giving the underrepresented an opportunity to share their views, a key goal of SCE community forums.

"Equity can appear to be very different across regions, and we get some insight as to what that looks like when we engage and listen to our communities," said Monica Estrada Nuñez, SCE senior manager of Community Engagement. "SCE's partnerships with our nonprofit organizations are paramount to how we continue to support our diverse communities in advancing clean energy and economic opportunities, as well as accelerating an inclusive transition."

Many attendees expressed excitement to reconnect as the forum was held online and in person for the first time in several years.

"We realize that many nonprofit organizations are still recovering from pandemic stresses and need additional support," said Debbie A. Cannon, president and CEO of AcademyGO, which provides training, networking and other resources for nonprofits in the Inland Empire. "To connect with nonprofit leaders in person and learn about their needs was enlightening and rewarding. I walked away feeling a sense of hope for the future."

"Positive change is happening in the clean energy space," SCE's Estrada Nuñez said. "Working together, we can amplify that transformation. And our futures will be brighter, greener and lasting because of it."

SCE plans to convene more community forums next year to continue to engage community-based organizations and share important clean energy information and resources.

For more information about clean energy, visit edison.com/clean energy.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Edison International on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Edison International

Website: http://newsroom.edison.com/

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Edison International

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/731365/Working-Locally-to-Achieve-an-Equitable-Clean-Energy-Future