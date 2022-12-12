Regulatory News:

The glass bottle is infinitely reusable. Based on this premise, the Rémy Cointreau Group (Paris:RCO) has been working for several years now on its "One Bottle for Eternity" project, which aims to increase the circularity of the Group's bottles and thus significantly reduce the emissions associated with glass production.

The Group is delighted to announce the launch of three pilots to be conducted by its brands, to explore different circularity formats:

The Mount Gay brand is testing a deposit system in Barbados, its island of origin and production. The empty bottles are collected, cleaned and refilled. The brand hopes to reuse 30-40% of all bottles sold locally, with an estimated 60% CO2 saving per bottle.

The Cointreau and Mount Gay brands have announced a partnership with ecoSPIRITS in the UK to promote greater circularity in the on-trade. The 4.5 litre ecoTOTES will be deployed in selected London bars, restaurants and hotels and then collected, cleaned and refilled locally. This pilot programme aims to achieve a 30-50% reduction in backroom storage and a 95% reduction in daily glass and cardboard waste in the participating locations. With this launch, Cointreau is becoming the first international liqueur to partner with ecoSPIRITS, and Rémy Cointreau, the first spirits Group in the UK.

Finally, true to its vision of always being ahead of its time, the LOUIS XIII brand is continuing its quest for "The Sustainable Exception", which is at the heart of the values dear to the House of Rémy Martin. LOUIS XIII THE INFINITY WHEEL now offers the opportunity to refill its decanter an unlimited number of times in LOUIS XIII boutiques. The ceremony is personalised, and the life of the decanter is extended indefinitely.

These actions are part of a global approach to sobriety and circularity, and support the commitments of the Group's CSR transformation roadmap, The Sustainable Exception. As part of the plan, Rémy Cointreau aims to reduce its carbon emissions per bottle by 50% by 2030 and to achieve Net Zero by 2050.

Rémy Cointreau's Chief Executive Officer, Eric Vallat, said: "Group's objective is clear: we want to reduce our carbon emissions per bottle from 2kg to 1kg by 2030. In order to achieve this, rethinking our glass bottles through an active eco-design approach and increasing their circularity in different formats are key levers. These circular initiatives mark the beginning of a collective journey, undertaken hand-in-hand with our stakeholders, from our glassmakers to our clients!"

About Rémy Cointreau

There are clients all over the world seeking exceptional experiences clients who know that a wide range of terroirs means a variety of flavours. Their exacting standards are matched by our expertise the finely honed skills we pass down from generation to generation. The time these clients devote to savouring our products is a tribute to all who have laboured to develop them. It is for these men and women that family-owned French group Rémy Cointreau protects its terroirs, cultivates centuries-old premium spirits and is committed to keeping them forever modern. The Group's portfolio includes 14 singular brands, among them the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs and Cointreau liqueur. Rémy Cointreau has just one ambition: to become the global leader in premium spirits. To this end, it draws on the commitment and creativity of its 1924 employees and on distribution subsidiaries based in the Group's core markets.

Rémy Cointreau is listed on Euronext Paris.

