Quest Diagnostics: Health Markets Provide Health Screenings, Fresh Produce to Chicago Community

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2022 / PrimeCare Health, a nonprofit, was founded in 1992 in response to the significant unmet healthcare needs in communities on Chicago's West Side. Their mission is to promote wellness and provide accessible, compassionate, and culturally respectful healthcare in partnership with their patients and the communities they serve.

Quest Diagnostics is increasing health equity across targeted subpopulations by supporting PrimeCare's case managers. Quest is supporting PrimeCare as part of Quest for Health Equity (Q4HE), a multiyear initiative focused on providing a combination of donated testing services, education programs, and funding to support initiatives working to close the gap in healthcare disparities in underserved communities across the US. Quest provided a grant to PrimeCare Health to help ensure patients get the mammograms, pneumococcal vaccines, influenza vaccines, and appropriate blood pressure readings that they need.

Over the past several months, PrimeCare Health has hosted weekly Health Markets providing life-altering services and affordable goods to individuals in need. The free community events offered health screenings, health talks, cooking demos, and fresh produce to Chicago's West Side community members.

On a beautiful Thursday afternoon, Quest employees, Barbara Minter, patient services manager, and Danielle Maher, senior patient services manager, had the opportunity to attend one of the Health Markets.

"I was fortunate to have the opportunity to tour a PrimeCare facility, meet with leaders and case workers that serve these patients, and experience the local farmers market that is available to the community each week," said Danielle. "I was so impressed with the facility-it was clean, nicely decorated, and full of smiling team members. When I engaged with the case managers, they shared humbling stories of the patients who drive their passion and dedication to serving this community. The Health Market had so much to offer! Food insecurity is an ongoing threat, and this farmers market offers affordable access to nutritious food. Overall, it was so inspiring to see the positive impact PrimeCare has on our community and the impact Quest's donation has made."

Ricardo Rinconeno, development and community engagement manager, shared his gratitude for Quest's support of PrimeCare Health, "PrimeCare Health is proud to have hosted a site visit for Quest Diagnostics. Through grant funding from Quest, PrimeCare has been able to maintain critical case management services and support for our patients and community members. Our case managers can assist patients by removing barriers to their health goals. Whether it is food insecurity, transportation issues, accessing critical medical equipment, or identifying other community resources, grant funding allows our team to provide the highest level of care and support."

To learn more about PrimeCare Health, click here.

