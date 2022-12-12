EQS-Ad-hoc: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): Disposal

Global Fashion Group S.A. (the "Company" or "GFG") Luxembourg, 12 December 2022: GFG completes the sale of its CIS business Lamoda. Further to the Company announcement dated 7 October 2022, GFG's sale of the Lamoda business to fashion retail investor, Iakov Panchenko has successfully completed today. GFG received proceeds of €95 million (net of transaction costs) in addition to the cash held in the Lamoda business as at 30 September 2022.



Person making the notification: Claire Higgins, Group Senior Legal Counsel



