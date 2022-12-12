EQS-Ad-hoc: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): Disposal
Global Fashion Group S.A.
(the "Company" or "GFG")
Luxembourg, 12 December 2022: GFG completes the sale of its CIS business Lamoda.
Further to the Company announcement dated 7 October 2022, GFG's sale of the Lamoda business to fashion retail investor, Iakov Panchenko has successfully completed today. GFG received proceeds of €95 million (net of transaction costs) in addition to the cash held in the Lamoda business as at 30 September 2022.
Jo Britten
Investor Relations Director
investors@global-fashion-group.com
Media Contact:
Jovana Lakcevic
Head of PR & Communications
press@global-fashion-group.com
Forward-looking Information
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as a promise of future results and developments and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in this announcement, and neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this announcement or the underlying assumptions.
12-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|5, Heienhaff
|L-1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 691 20 56 54
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@global-fashion-group.com
|Internet:
|https://global-fashion-group.com
|ISIN:
|LU2010095458
|WKN:
|A2PLUG
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1511003
