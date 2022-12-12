Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from December 5 to December 9, 2022:
Transaction
Total daily
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
05/12/2022
505,117
59.047480
29,825,885.96
XPAR
05/12/2022
187,091
59.025990
11,043,231.50
CEUX
05/12/2022
35,000
59.011090
2,065,388.15
TQEX
05/12/2022
35,000
59.013350
2,065,467.25
AQEU
06/12/2022
583,116
57.487130
33,521,665.30
XPAR
06/12/2022
150,000
57.404940
8,610,741.00
CEUX
06/12/2022
25,000
57.342160
1,433,554.00
TQEX
06/12/2022
25,000
57.360720
1,434,018.00
AQEU
07/12/2022
540,973
56.921470
30,792,978.39
XPAR
07/12/2022
180,000
56.838820
10,230,987.60
CEUX
07/12/2022
35,000
56.801630
1,988,057.05
TQEX
07/12/2022
35,000
56.798890
1,987,961.15
AQEU
08/12/2022
485,685
57.314350
27,836,720.08
XPAR
08/12/2022
200,000
57.224320
11,444,864.00
CEUX
08/12/2022
50,000
57.182020
2,859,101.00
TQEX
08/12/2022
50,000
57.185670
2,859,283.50
AQEU
09/12/2022
539,715
56.168250
30,314,847.05
XPAR
09/12/2022
180,000
56.045290
10,088,152.20
CEUX
09/12/2022
41,000
56.060020
2,298,460.82
TQEX
09/12/2022
41,000
56.061740
2,298,531.34
AQEU
Total
3,923,697
57.343851
224,999,895.33
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
