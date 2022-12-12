Lenovo Celebrated for Its LGBTIQ+ Policies and Practices by Workplace Pride

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2022 / Lenovo announced it was highlighted as one of the companies that had made the most progress in its year-on-year score in the Workplace Pride Global Benchmark. The annual benchmark was designed to measure the LGBTIQ+ policies and practices for international employers, and this is the second consecutive year Lenovo has participated in the external audit.

Launched in 2014, the Global Benchmark provides participants with a set of concrete and tangible actions to ensure their workplaces are fully inclusive for LGBTIQ+ people. In 2022, The Global Benchmark saw the highest number of participants in its 8-year history, with 59 organizations representing millions of employees worldwide. This shows that measurement for LGBTIQ+ workplace policies and practices remains a priority for many multinationals.

Lenovo increased its scores across all categories, including Policy and Commination, Inclusion and Engagement, and support and benefits, resulting in a +33.4% year-on-year growth. Lenovo's scores reflect the measurement of its growth in inclusion for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa employee populations.

Lenovo is committed to fostering an inclusive workplace for its LGBTIQ+ employees and signed Workplace Pride's Declaration of Amsterdam earlier in 2022. The company also continues to be recognized for its workplace and has been included in several key indexes, including the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index for the LGBTQ+ Community. You can learn more about Lenovo's efforts to provide an inclusive workplace and innovate for inclusion on Lenovo StoryHub.

Read the full Workplace Pride Global Benchmark 2022 report here.

