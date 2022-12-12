DJ SWAN: pay33 and Swan partner to announce Europe's first payments-enabled mobility card

pay33 and Swan partner to announce Europe's first payments-enabled mobility card

This partnership represents another fintech boost for the German business Berlin [December 12th, 2022] - pay33, Europe's newest entrant shaking up how we pay for electric mobility, has partnered with embedded finance provider Swan to launch the first European mobility card and white-labeled app with payment functionality for the electric vehicle mobility market.

pay33 is bringing their smart B2C mobility card with payment functions and 800EUR+ annual savings to the market, allowing their customers to gain access to a vast e-charging network across Europe and pay directly with the pay33 Mastercard debit card. Using pay33's smart app, customers can charge electric vehicles at more than 280,000 charging stations across Europe, or use a pay33 charging tariff. The benefit of this card is that drivers will also receive cashback in the form of free-to-charge kilometers for their vehicle. This benefit applies not only to drivers of electric vehicles, but also to those of more traditional petrol/combustion cars.

The new proposition will allow pay33 customers to receive a THG reward directly on their new account by uploading their vehicle registration document when opening their account. Rewards start at 33EUR for a combustion engine and can go up to 333EUR for an EV.

The launch of the new mobility card is being driven by the technology of embedded finance provider Swan, a leader in European payments. Swan's product enables pay33 to seamlessly offer payment services linked with the Mastercard card for their customers, all within their own platform. It's a smooth user experience for pay33's customers, easing their driving experience and boosting the transition to electric vehicles.

Marco Jansen, CEO of pay33, commented "We want to build a European database of all vehicle owners to help accelerate the process of electrification. Ultimately, pay33 aims to be the first full-fledged banking services provider in this trendy market. In the shift towards an electric-powered future, pay33 enables everyone to enjoy the benefits of our smart card. Even those who still rely on a combustion engine can save hundreds of euros per year on auto expenses and other mobility costs."

"We are excited to influence the European landscape, where existing offers on the market are mostly non-transparent, driving costs continue to go up, and the experience of charging an electric vehicle is extremely frustrating. pay33 wants to improve this experience with our new app and we have many more features planned in the coming year."

Head of DACH for Swan, David Frei, added that "At Swan, we're excited to support another German innovator to embed payments so they can create a better user experience for their customers. pay33 is changing the landscape of how we pay for charging electric vehicles, and it's exciting to see this market grow."

In addition to the debit card which is planned for launch in the 2nd quarter of 2023, pay33 will offer its users a smart account to bring embedded finance to the mobility sector. This is being facilitated through the partnership with Swan.

About Swan

Founded in 2019, Swan is a European fintech and innovation leader in embedded finance. Swan's Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) is the easiest way for companies to embed banking features. Via Swan's simple APIs, European companies can integrate banking services (accounts, cards, and IBANs) quickly and easily into their own product.

The fintech processes over 200 million euros of transactions per month, for 60+ companies across ten European countries. Swan has over 100 employees, and is led by fintech experts and experienced entrepreneurs: Nicolas Benady, Nicolas Saison and Mathieu Breton. The company was founded together with the startup studio eFounders and has received growth capital from leading VC investors such as Creandum and Accel.

Tellow is Swan's first customer in The Netherlands. Customers in France include French retail group Carrefour, accounting software provider Pennylane, and cash flow management specialist Agicap. In Germany, customers include Ride Capital, the German fintech for tax-optimized investing, financial software specialist Airbank, and payment solutions provider Denario. Swan is a Mastercard principal member and a licensed financial institution, regulated by the ACPR.

