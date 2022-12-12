Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.12.2022
News-Hammer! Rettet dieser Smallcap die Gaming-Giganten Activision bzw. Electronic Arts?
WKN: A2PEP0 ISIN: SE0017134125 Ticker-Symbol: W0S 
Frankfurt
14.12.22
17:04 Uhr
1,778 Euro
+0,086
+5,08 %
12.12.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Vestum AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (184/22)

On request of Vestum AB (publ), company registration number 556578-2496, Nasdaq
Stockholm has admitted the company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect
from December 13, 2022. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 367,645,024 shares.



Short Name:           VESTUM         
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:           SE0017134125      
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:         55316          
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed: 367,645,024       
--------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:            CCP Cleared       
--------------------------------------------------------
Segment:            Mid cap         
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         STO Equities CCP/182  
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:        MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC:              XSTO          
--------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   40 Consumer Discretionary
--------------------------------------------
Supersector code: 4040 Retailers      
--------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
