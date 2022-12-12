Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Vestum AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (184/22)

On request of Vestum AB (publ), company registration number 556578-2496, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from December 13, 2022. As per today's date the company has a total of 367,645,024 shares. Short Name: VESTUM -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0017134125 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 55316 -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 367,645,024 -------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 40 Consumer Discretionary -------------------------------------------- Supersector code: 4040 Retailers -------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB