Altigen Communications, Inc.: Altigen Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Earnings Call Information

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2022 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based provider of cloud-based Customer Experience (CXaaS) solutions built on Microsoft technologies, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results after the close of regular market trading on Thursday, December 15, 2022. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET).

What: Altigen Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call and Webcast

When: Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET).

Dial In:
Toll-Free: 888-506-0062
International: 973-528-0011
Participant Access Code: 948950

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2183/47302

Replay:
Toll-Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 47302

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), is a leading provider of cloud-based Customer Experience (CXaaS) solutions built on the Microsoft platform and designed to improve customer engagement and employee productivity in every aspect of today's connected world. Altigen's solutions empower the modern workforce to engage with any customer at any time via the customer's preferred communication channels to optimize the customer experience. Altigen's flexible platform further enables the creation of automated workflows and provides easy integration to internal business systems to drive operational efficiencies and employee productivity. The Altigen solution also offers AI technologies to streamline customer access and provide actionable insights along the entire customer journey. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices in Europe and Asia, Altigen solutions are available through a global network of certified resellers. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA
Senior Managing Director
Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696
brian@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Altigen Communications, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/731479/Altigen-Announces-Fourth-Quarter-and-Fiscal-2022-Earnings-Call-Information

