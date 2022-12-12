HireQuest Inc.: HireQuest, Inc. Announces the Closing of the MRINetwork Acquisition

GOOSE CREEK, SC / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2022 / HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI), a national franchisor of direct dispatch, executive search, and commercial staffing services, today announced that it has completed the previously disclosed acquisition of certain assets of MRINetwork, ("MRI") (mrinetwork.com), the third-largest executive recruiting network in the world, headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida. MRI brings an additional franchise offering for executive search and its 232 franchise offices in the U.S. and internationally give HireQuest immediate scale in the segment.

Richmond, Virginia-based Transact Capital Securities, LLC served as financial advisor to MRINetwork.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc. is a nationwide franchisor of direct dispatch, executive search, and commercial staffing solutions for HireQuest Direct, HireQuest, Snelling, Link, and Northbound Executive Search franchised offices across the United States. Through its national network of over 225 franchisee-owned offices in more than 38 states and the District of Columbia, HireQuest provides employment for approximately 75,000 individuals annually that work for thousands of customers in numerous industries including construction, light industrial, manufacturing, hospitality, clerical, medical, travel, financial services, and event services. For more information, visit www.hirequest.com.

Company Contact: Investor Relations Contact: HireQuest, Inc. IMS Investor Relations David Hartley, VP of Corporate Development John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau (800) 835-6755 (203) 972-9200 Email: cdhartley@hirequest.com Email: hirequest@imsinvestorrelations.com

