Southern California's premiere matchmaking service, Match Right Matchmaking, hosted its first annual meetup at its Irvine, CA offices.

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2022) - Match Right MatchMaking has been connecting high quality, marriage minded singles in Southern California and around the world since the company started. Last weekend, the company stepped it up a notch by hosting its first annual Orange County Holiday Meetup, hosted by the company's CEO and sales team and well attended by current and prospective clients, local influencers, and vendors from the area.

To learn more about Match Right MatchMaking and how as many as 87% of their long term clients have successfully been matched into relationships, engagements and even marriages, please visit https://MatchRightMatchMaking.com.





Match Right Matchmaking is the latest elite matchmaking service catering to an affluent male clientele. This service was created by colleagues with a mutual desire to amplify matchmaking into the 21st century and change the stigmas or connotations attached to the matchmaking game. With a focus on helping marriage-minded individuals, Match Right Matchmaking promises a personalized service for those who want more than just another swipe on dating apps or an inbox full of messages from women looking for hookups.

As a company, Match Right has an approximately 87% success rate in matching marriage-minded men and women into relationships, engagements and even marriages when the clients are willing to take the time and also put in the work.

Thanks to Match Right's proprietary system, which includes video matches, something very upcoming in the matchmaking industry, single people of all ages and from all walks of life who genuinely want to meet someone to build a relationship with now have a way to do so without having to take on the risks, time and money of dating blindly. The great news is that Match Right is not just matching people in Southern California, but now are taking their system nationally and even globally as they help qualified, single, marriage minded people find their dream partners.

About Match Right MatchMaking:

Match Right Matchmaking is a global matchmaking service for qualified, single, and marriage minded men and women. To learn more about Match Right Matchmaking and their proprietary matchmaking systems, as well as their industry changing guarantees, please visit https://matchrightmatchmaking.com

