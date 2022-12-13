Today, Rio Tinto held a site visit for the financial community to our Bundoora Technical Development Centre in Melbourne, Australia.

The associated presentation can be found on our website via the link below:

https://www.riotinto.com/en/invest/presentations

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005859/en/

Contacts:

Please direct all enquiries to media.enquiries@riotinto.com

Media Relations, UK

Matthew Klar

M+ 44 7796 630 637

David Outhwaite

M +44 7787 597 493

Media Relations, Americas

Simon Letendre

M +514 796 4973

Malika Cherry

M +1 418 592 7293

Media Relations, Australia

Matt Chambers

M +61 433 525 739

Jesse Riseborough

M +61 436 653 412

Investor Relations, Australia

Tom Gallop

M +61 439 353 948

Amar Jambaa

M +61 472 865 948

Investor Relations, UK

Menno Sanderse

M: +44 7825 195 178

David Ovington

M +44 7920 010 978

Clare Peever

M +44 7788 967 877

Rio Tinto plc

6 St James's Square

London SW1Y 4AD

United Kingdom

T +44 20 7781 2000

Registered in England

No. 719885

Rio Tinto Limited

Level 43, 120 Collins Street

Melbourne 3000

Australia

T +61 3 9283 3333

Registered in Australia

ABN 96 004 458 404

riotinto.com

Category: General