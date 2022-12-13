Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 13.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DUNJ ISIN: CA02529Q1000 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN CRITICAL ELEMENTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN CRITICAL ELEMENTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
13.12.2022 | 04:26
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

American Critical Elements Inc.: American Critical Elements Announces Exercise of $251,000 of Re-Priced Warrants

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2022 / American Critical Elements Inc. ("ACE" or the "Company") (CSE:ACRE) wishes to announce that, further to its press release of November 22, 2022, 3,137,500 repriced warrants of the Company were exercised at $0.08 per share on December 8, 2022 for aggregate proceeds of $251,000.

For further information, please contact:

Bill Johnstone, Corporate Secretary
Telephone: (416) 865-6605

About American Critical Elements Inc.

American Critical Elements Inc., is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resources.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this Press Release, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: American Critical Elements Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/731565/American-Critical-Elements-Announces-Exercise-of-251000-of-Re-Priced-Warrants

AMERICAN CRITICAL ELEMENTS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.