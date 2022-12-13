Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list NIMB on December 14, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NIMB/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on December 14, 2022.





Featuring 15 customizable earning strategies and being the first globally regulated DeFi institution under a central bank's jurisdiction, Nimbus Platform serves as an easy and efficient access point to the best of DeFi. Its native utility token NIMB will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on December 14, 2022, to further expand global reach and vision of the platform.

Introducing Nimbus

Nimbus' mission is to expand access to financial tools and literacy by leveraging innovative solutions in the digital asset and cryptocurrency space. It offers a wide range of customizable earning strategies accessible for any type of user to let anyone benefit from the future of finance immediately. Nimbus platform is a well-known player in the crypto space that boasts reliability and efficiency.

Earning with Nimbus is easy. One can simply pick a strategy that suits them and follow step-by-step guides to import their assets and start receiving rewards. Users can track their performance with convenient widgets, and withdraw their rewards at any time.

Revenue generating solutions provided by Nimbus include unique n-NFTs as a structured financial derivative product. Smart LP n-NFT gets the assets users supply automatically distributed across Liquidity Providing and LP Staking functionalities, and immediately starts generating rewards for users. Smart Staker NFT automatically generates rewards from two staking streams: with up to 40% APR and 60% APR correspondingly. These products give users ultimate risk mitigation and optimal yields, while saving time and gas fees.

Furthermore, users can stake NIMB, the utility token of Nimbus, or GNIMB, the governance token of Nimbus, at up to 20% APR, and choose the most suitable period and type of staking among the 6 possible options. Users can also become a Liquidity Provider for Nimbus Swap to receive 2 types of rewards with up to 100% APY, by picking a pair that they'd like to provide liquidity to, and then staking the LP tokens in the LP Staking. With affiliate program, users can even invite their friends to Nimbus and get extra rewards, bonuses and higher level of APR, including the possibility to win Nimbus NFTs, sell or exchange them via P2P functionality to level up faster.

With Nimbus dApps, one can leverage the best opportunities from both Traditional Finance and DeFi. Together, these dApps provide unparalleled synergies and numerous earning strategies for users - no matter how experienced they are in DeFi. All of it with the highest smart contract security scores and the best digital asset risk management practices.

About NIMB Token

NIMB is the new platform utility token which is a key to all Nimbus solutions. It provides access to several Nimbus revenue-generating opportunities with different APRs. The Platform rewards are also received in NIMB. Finally, users can swap NIMB at exchanges.

Based on BEP-20, NIMB has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e., 10,000,000,000) tokens, of which 10% is allocated for NBU replacement, 30% is allocated for CEX#1, another 30% is allocated for CEX#2, and the rest 30% is provided for Nimbus platform.

NIMB token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on December 14, 2022, users who are interested in the Nimbus can easily buy and sell NIMB token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of NIMB token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

