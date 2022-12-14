EQS-News: Douglas GmbH / Key word(s): Annual Results/Conference

Douglas GmbH: Release of results for the 4th quarter and full year 2021/22 (ending 30 September 2022) on 20 December 2022



14.12.2022 / 19:14 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



PRESS RELEASE Release of results for the 4th quarter and full year 2021/22 (ending 30 September 2022) on 20 December 2022 Düsseldorf, 14 December 2022. Douglas, Europe's leading premium beauty platform, will release its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021/22 on 20 December 2022. The results release and accompanying presentation will be available through the Investor Relations website (https://corporate.douglas.de/investors/?lang=en). A conference call on the results will be held at 11:00 a.m. CET on 20 December 2022. To participate in the Conference, please make use of one of the following options: To participate in the Audio Conference, please use this link to register for the Conference Call. Please use this webcast link to follow the presentation when dialled in

You can follow the Webcast with audio via this link (also available on our website ) . A replay will be available at the Investor Relations website later on 20 December 2022. ABOUT DOUGLAS: DOUGLAS is Europe's leading platform for premium beauty and health. Offering nearly 300,000 beauty, health and lifestyle products in online shops, the partner program and around 1,900 stores, DOUGLAS inspires customers to live their own kind of beauty by offering a previously unparalleled assortment. The further development of our successful omnichannel positioning is at the heart of our FORWARDBEAUTY.DigitalFirst strategy, under which we are consistently expanding both our strong E-Commerce and store experience. In fiscal year 2020/21, DOUGLAS generated sales of 3.1 billion euros in the areas of perfumery, decorative cosmetics, skin and hair care as well as nutritional supplements, health and accessories. More information is available at https://corporate.douglas.de/investors/?lang=en.

14.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

