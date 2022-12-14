Fundraising.com Celebrates Three Decades Serving America's School Fundraisers This Year

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 / Fundraising.com - For over 30 years, Fundraising.com has been dedicated to serving American schools and nonprofits with successful fundraising products. As a national leader in the industry, they have provided countless organizations with the resources and support needed to raise money for their causes.

The company was founded in 1992 by Eric Boyko, originally named Universal Fundraising Group. The rapid success gained the attention of Eric Aubertin, who turned down a position as a professional hockey player for the Montreal Canadians to become chief executive. Their dedication to providing exceptional fundraising services quickly propelled them to the forefront of the industry. It didn't take long for the company to go from a small startup to being owned by various conglomerates including the Fortune 500 media powerhouse, Time Warner.

Most recently, Fundraising.com went through another exciting transition with a buyout by their CEO, Marc Alcindor. Mr. Alcindor, a credentialed attorney, has been leading the team for twenty years. Notably, he successfully navigated the financial pitfalls of the last pandemic.

One of the key reasons for Fundraising.com's continued success is their commitment to providing personalized support to each and every one of their clients. From the moment an organization contacts them, they are assigned a dedicated account representative who works closely with them to develop a tailored fundraising plan. This plan takes into account the organization's goals, audience, and resources, ensuring that they have the best chance of success.

In addition to personalized support, Fundraising.com also offers a wide range of school fundraising products and services. These include traditional options like fundraising brochures and catalogs, as well as more innovative options like online fundraising platforms and mobile app fundraising. No matter what an organization's needs may be, Fundraising.com has a solution to fit.

Overall, Fundraising.com has earned a reputation as a trusted and reliable partner in the fundraising field. With a commitment to providing high-quality products, exceptional customer service, and support for charitable causes, the company has been serving America for over 30 years.

