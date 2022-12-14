Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Neubewertung übers Wochenende!? – Letzte Chance vor potentiell sehr entscheidender Meldung!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
Frankfurt
16.12.22
08:18 Uhr
4,680 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,7004,92015.12.
PR Newswire
14.12.2022 | 19:48
211 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, December 14

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

14 December 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 14 December 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 29,075
Weighted average purchase price paid: 419.6128 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 422 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 416.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 16,130,785 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 229,960,638 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 14 December 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
75416.50 11:19:4800062721622TRLO0LSE
292416.50 11:19:4800062721623TRLO0LSE
41416.50 11:19:4800062721624TRLO0LSE
103417.00 11:25:1000062721812TRLO0LSE
166417.00 11:25:1000062721813TRLO0LSE
1572417.00 11:25:1000062721814TRLO0LSE
980417.00 11:31:4700062722108TRLO0LSE
751417.00 11:31:4700062722109TRLO0LSE
4418.50 11:55:0200062723134TRLO0LSE
152419.00 12:01:4200062723393TRLO0LSE
442419.00 12:01:4200062723394TRLO0LSE
269419.00 12:01:4200062723396TRLO0LSE
1051418.50 12:02:1700062723412TRLO0LSE
937418.50 12:02:1700062723413TRLO0LSE
1284417.50 12:47:4200062724865TRLO0LSE
705417.50 12:47:4200062724866TRLO0LSE
1774417.50 13:25:1200062726711TRLO0LSE
162420.00 13:47:2800062727987TRLO0LSE
351420.00 13:47:2800062727988TRLO0LSE
404420.00 13:48:2800062728039TRLO0LSE
299419.50 13:48:3800062728047TRLO0LSE
1478419.50 13:48:3800062728048TRLO0LSE
1753419.50 13:57:0800062728395TRLO0LSE
1727419.00 14:02:2400062728715TRLO0LSE
6420.00 14:24:4800062729914TRLO0LSE
44420.00 14:24:4800062729915TRLO0LSE
1000420.00 14:24:5200062729924TRLO0LSE
500420.00 14:24:5200062729925TRLO0LSE
250420.00 14:24:5200062729926TRLO0LSE
1249420.00 14:29:5200062730189TRLO0LSE
436420.00 14:29:5200062730190TRLO0LSE
4226422.00 16:11:0300062738560TRLO0LSE
1966422.00 16:11:0300062738561TRLO0LSE
629422.00 16:11:0300062738562TRLO0LSE
314422.00 16:11:1000062738569TRLO0LSE
570 422.00 16:11:1000062738570TRLO0LSE
403422.00 16:11:1000062738571TRLO0LSE
287422.00 16:11:1000062738572TRLO0LSE
105422.00 16:11:2000062738587TRLO0LSE
318422.00 16:11:2000062738588TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

REDDE NORTHGATE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.