WKN: A12GL6 ISIN: US98139A1051 Ticker-Symbol: 0WKA 
Tradegate
15.12.22
17:09 Uhr
75,00 Euro
-2,50
-3,23 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WORKIVA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORKIVA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
76,5077,0015.12.
77,5078,0020:09
ACCESSWIRE
14.12.2022 | 19:50
193 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

ESG Talk: Unraveling ESG Regulation ft. Andromeda Wood and Steve Soter, Workiva

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 / In this regulatory wrap up on ESG Talk, host Mandi McReynolds is joined by two Workiva colleagues, Andromeda Wood, Vice President of Regulatory Strategy, and Steve Soter, Senior Industry Principal. Andie and Steve share their insights on ESG regulation in the EU and US, including CSRD and what they expect from the SEC.

Workiva, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, Press release picture

Looking for more? Subscribe to ESG Talk on Apple, Spotify, Google, or YouTube and connect with host Mandi McReynolds on LinkedIn.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.workiva.com/newsroom
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/731866/ESG-Talk-Unraveling-ESG-Regulation-ft-Andromeda-Wood-and-Steve-Soter-Workiva

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.