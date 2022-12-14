ESG Talk: Unraveling ESG Regulation ft. Andromeda Wood and Steve Soter, Workiva

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 / In this regulatory wrap up on ESG Talk, host Mandi McReynolds is joined by two Workiva colleagues, Andromeda Wood, Vice President of Regulatory Strategy, and Steve Soter, Senior Industry Principal. Andie and Steve share their insights on ESG regulation in the EU and US, including CSRD and what they expect from the SEC.

