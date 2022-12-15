Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.12.2022
News-Hammer! Rettet dieser Smallcap die Gaming-Giganten Activision bzw. Electronic Arts?
WKN: 859901 ISIN: JP3209000003 
Tradegate
14.12.22
10:18 Uhr
9,400 Euro
+0,150
+1,62 %
PR Newswire
15.12.2022 | 02:06
CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.: Casio to Release "Adventurer's Stone" G-SHOCK Watches to Commemorate 40th Anniversary

Models Evoke Mineral Sparkle with Metal Bezels

TOKYO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the newest additions to its series of shock-resistant G-SHOCK watches designed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the G-SHOCK brand and its never-ending pursuit of toughness. The six Adventurer's Stone models are inspired by stones that adventurers have long used to navigate.

Adventurer's Stone

Since the launch of the very first G-SHOCK, the DW-5000C, the brand has continually evolved not only in shock resistance, but in functionality and exterior design, as well.

The 40th anniversary Adventurer's Stone shock-resistant models are inspired by the stones*1 known to adventurers as useful compasses since the Middle Ages. The G-SHOCK brand concept of continuous innovation inspires people to take on new challenges, and the design of this line is based on the value that these stones have always had to people seeking adventure.
*1 During voyages, the stones' light-refracting properties, even on cloudy days, were used as a compass to determine the position of the sun.

The watches' metal bezels are forged and textured*2 to reproduce the rough feel of stone. The textured surface is also honed, while the top and sides are treated with hairline and mirror finishes, bringing out a crystalline beauty. Each inspired by a different type of stone, the bezel is treated with one of many different colorful ion platings to reproduce the look of that particular mineral and the unique way it shines depending on the light and cross section of the stone. Each model's band is designed to complement the bezel.
*2 The GM-S5640GEM bezel is left untextured.

As befits an anniversary model, the anniversary logo is engraved on the case back, there are four stars for 40 on the band loop, and the phrase "SINCE 1983" appears on the dial.

Model

Colors

GM-5640GEM

Rainbow × Black

GM-114GEM

Gold × Black

GM-2140GEM

Blue × Blue

GM-S5640GEM

Rainbow × White

GM-S114GEM

Purple × Black

GM-S2140GEM

Gold × White

GM-5640GEM, GM-114GEM and GM-2140GEM

GM-S5640GEM, GM-S114GEM and GM-S2140GEM

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1965198/G40th_AdventurersStone_kv_16x9.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1965196/PRNewswire_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1965197/PRNewswire_2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-release-adventurers-stone-g-shock-watches-to-commemorate-40th-anniversary-301699333.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
