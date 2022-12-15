Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Gram Car Carriers ASA, on First North NOK (662/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Gram Car Carriers ASA, shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from December 16, 2022. The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment. Short name: GCCo Round lot: 1 Currency: NOK Clearing: CCP cleared Settlement: VPS, Norway ISIN code: NO0011109563 Order book ID: 278441 Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195 Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: ONSE For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80