Donnerstag, 15.12.2022
Neue Goldgrube!? – Wer nun bald richtig stark profitieren könnte...
WKN: A3DCS6 ISIN: NO0011109563 Ticker-Symbol: G39 
Stuttgart
15.12.22
11:01 Uhr
14,740 Euro
+0,300
+2,08 %
GlobeNewswire
15.12.2022 | 10:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Gram Car Carriers ASA, on First North NOK (662/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Gram Car Carriers ASA, shares to trading on
First North NOK, with effect from December 16, 2022. 

The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.

Short name:      GCCo          
Round lot:      1            
Currency:       NOK           
Clearing:       CCP cleared       
Settlement:      VPS, Norway       
ISIN code:      NO0011109563      
Order book ID:    278441         
Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195  
Tick Size:      MiFID II tick size table
MIC Code:       ONSE          

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
