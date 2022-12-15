Alibaba Group: How Alibaba Cloud Is Helping Businesses Turn Carbon Neutral

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / Alibaba Group:

Companies worldwide are pledging to go carbon neutral and Alibaba Cloud's Energy Expert platform is here to help.

The platform uses artificial intelligence to boost companies' energy efficiency and forecast their carbon emissions.

Energy Expert has helped more than 2,000 enterprises save energy or reduce carbon emissions since its launch in February. It can save over 2 million kilowatt-hours of energy daily in total when deployed at full.

Watch Alizila's interview with William Xiong, General Manager of Enterprise Service Cloud to learn more.

Key Quotes:

"More and more companies want to take responsibility for carbon emission reduction in order to contribute positively to the environment. Enterprises really adopt this as a core strategy in their global development."

"Carbon neutrality is very challenging, but we are taking up the battle."

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group's mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The company aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce. It envisions that its customers will meet, work and live at Alibaba, and that it will be a good company that lasts for 102 years.

Please refer to https://www.alizila.com/esg/ for additional information about Alibaba's sustainability efforts.

