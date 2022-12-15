London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2022) - T3 Group Limited, a global provider of online multi-asset trading services, currency data, and analytics, has completed its acquisition of leading British broker V Element Partners. The purchase, which was approved earlier this month, marks the start of a new era of growth for T3 in the European market, according to the person in charge of T3 Trader. In addition, the acquisition will enable T3 to strengthen its end-to-end offering, benefiting clients all over the world.







T3 Group Limited Complete Acquisition of V Element Partners

"Backed by a world-class brand and a legacy of integrity, T3 Trader has long combined a passion for innovation with ground-breaking technology in order to deliver an exemplary online trading experience for clients all over the world," said the person in charge of V Element.

V Element is a multi-asset broker that enables clients to invest in the global financial markets, providing access to thousands of products including currencies, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. T3 Trader, on the other hand, combines cutting-edge trading technology and institutional-grade execution across a wide range of asset classes, enabling clients to trade global market indices, commodities, treasuries, precious metals, and currencies on one of the fastest trading platforms in the market.

The acquisition of V Element represents T3's first investment in Britain in 2022.

About T3 Group Limited

T3 Trader is a wholly-owned subsidiary of T3 Group Limited, founded in 2015. T3 Trader will provide retail customers and professional traders with the best liquidity solutions for the financial market. Investors will enjoy a high-quality trading experience with the fastest speed and lowest market cost. T3 Trader will work with all partners to become a financial market leader and a professional trading broker for users.

