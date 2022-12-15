February 9th to 11th, 2023

On February 9th to 11th, 2023, the city of Cannes, in south of France, will once again become the world's nerve center for Artificial Intelligence (AI) during the World AI Cannes Festival, the first global event dedicated exclusively to AI, to the tech leaders who are innovating in it, and to the economic, human and societal issues that will impact our lives in the near future.

A second edition with a rich program

The Festival 2023 edition will be composed of several thematic zones, allowing to discover artificial intelligence in all its faces. Each zone will host companies and AI players introducing their solutions and offering demonstrations and immersive experiences. For the second edition, the thematic zones will focus on the new applications of artificial intelligence in robotics, gaming, catering, sports and well-being.

This new edition will also see the attendance of some countries through international pavilions (Switzerland, Scandinavia, Italy, Korea, Israel, Canada). An opportunity for visitors to take a world tour of Artificial Intelligence and discover the startups that will disrupt the future of the Tech sector. The world's leading universities and the best researchers on Artificial Intelligence will also be present at the Festival.

First renowned speakers to be featured at WAICF 2023

With two months to go before its opening, the WAICF is announcing some of the first headliners among many national and international speakers, coming from professional circles, research or public authorities:

Chad ARONSON , Global Head of Intelligent Automation COE, UBER,

, Global Head of Intelligent Automation COE, Divya DWIVEDI , Advocate, SUPREME COURT OF INDIA

, Advocate, Oren ETZIONI , CEO, Allen Institute for AI,

, CEO, Lila IBRAHIM , Chief Operating Officer, DEEPMIND,

, Chief Operating Officer, Luc JULIA , Chief Scientific Officer, RENAULT,

, Chief Scientific Officer, Yann LECUN , Vice-President and Chief AI Scientist, META AI,

, Vice-President and Chief AI Scientist, Alberto PRADO , Vice-President, Global Head of Digital Partnership, R&D, UNILEVER

, Vice-President, Global Head of Digital Partnership, R&D, Stuart RUSSEL , Professor of Computer Science and Michael H. Smith and Lotfi A. Zadeh Chair in Engineering, UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, BERKELEY

, Professor of Computer Science and Michael H. Smith and Lotfi A. Zadeh Chair in Engineering, Manuela VELOSO , Head, J. P. MORGAN CHASE AI RESEARCH

, Head, Miriam VOGEL, President CEO, EqualAI,

More than a hundred speakers are expected for this new edition with an overview of AI in all its diversity through 5 categories of conferences:

AI FOR SOCIETY : understanding the benefits of artificial intelligence for society, the planet, and the challenges that lie ahead.

: understanding the benefits of artificial intelligence for society, the planet, and the challenges that lie ahead. AI TODAY AND TOMORROW : explore what AI can do today to imagine what future innovations will bring to society and organizations tomorrow.

: explore what AI can do today to imagine what future innovations will bring to society and organizations tomorrow. AI STRATEGY : gain key insights to improve your AI strategy and take your business to the next level.

: gain key insights to improve your AI strategy and take your business to the next level. AI TECHNOLOGY : learn how to make the best use of different AI technologies and train your innovation mindset with high-level speakers.

: learn how to make the best use of different AI technologies and train your innovation mindset with high-level speakers. AI APPLICATIONS: get an overview of the advances AI can bring to organizations, with focuses on different industries.

Press accreditations

To apply for your accreditation for the WAICF, please contact the PR team at waicf@agence-profile.com.

About the WAICF

The World AI Cannes Festival was born out of the desire to bring together businesses and individuals in Artificial Intelligence. Through a rich and diverse line up, attendees are invited to discover and understand the many ways in which artificial intelligence impacts our daily lives. The World AI Cannes Festival also presents a unique opportunity for businesses to be exposed to innovative ideas, novel information, and new findings. Businesses will be called to showcase their knowledge and experiences as well as to network with leading industry players and decision makers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005434/en/

Contacts:

Press contacts:

Agence Profile

waicf@agence-profile.com

Jennifer Loison +33 6 10 22 52 37

Shérazade El Houari +33 6 22 35 69 79