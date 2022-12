BK Technologies Corporation: BK Technologies Receives Purchase Order Valued at $500,000 from Santa Barbara County Fire Department for BKR 5000

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that it has received a purchased order in the amount of $500,000 from one of its resellers, for the Company's BKR 5000 portable communications technology. The order comes from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department in California as part of the department's lifecycle replacement program.

John Suzuki, CEO of BK Technologies commented, "The Santa Barbara County Fire Department has been a valued customer for some time, and we appreciate the opportunity to assist their upgrade to our BKR 5000 portable communications technology. California remains an important target market for us, as unfortunately the state has some of the most frequent and intense wildfire activity of any state in the country. BK has enjoyed a successful partnership with CalFire, the state's fire agency, which has also placed several large orders for our BKR 5000 portable communications technology and accessories. As a result of our CalFire relationship, we are also seeing a great deal of residual interest from individual fire rescue organizations across the state.

"Santa Barbara County encompasses a wide range of terrain, including coastline, mountains and valleys, and the county fire district responds to all types of emergencies including vegetation fires, medical response and hazardous spill response, and works with a variety of agencies, so an effective communication platform is paramount to the safety of first responders and the public. Our BKR 5000 provides robust and reliable portable communications technology ideally suited to promote effective and safe field operations with its ability to connect emergency response professionals across diverse geographies. We're pleased to continue our support of Santa Barbara Fire in their efforts to protect the county's residents and landscapes."

The Santa Barbara County Fire District is comprised of 16 fire stations, three battalions (South, Central and North), and five Divisions, which include Fire Prevention and Emergency Medical Services. The district encompasses nearly 2,400 square miles and includes roughly half the population of the County. The department works closely with neighboring cities, fire districts, the U.S. Forest Service and Cal Fire by giving and receiving mutual aid as requested and responds to more than 15,000 incidents each year. The Santa Barbara County Fire District also protects the State Responsibility Areas (SRA) within the County under contract with Cal Fire. In its role as the County Fire Warden, the agency aids in enforcing all laws, ordinances and any rules or regulations adopted by the State Board of Forestry and Fire Protection and State Fire Marshal relating to fires or to fire prevention and protection.

