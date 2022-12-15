Fetcherr Appoints John Dabkowski to Advisory Board

Veteran Airline Industry Expert to Accelerate Company Growth and Technology Innovation

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / Fetcherr, a demand prediction and algorithm pricing company using AI-native High Frequency Pricing to revolutionize traditional revenue management systems, today announces the appointment of John Dabkowski, CEO and Founder of Farview Solutions, to its Advisory Board. This news follows Fetcherr's recent recognition as one of PhocusWire's Hot 25 Travel Startups for 2023 in November, and their industry-first partnership with Azul Airlines announced in September.

Alongside Dabkowski, Fetcherr's Advisory Board consists of Alex Cruz, Board Member and Aviation Industry Expert and former Chairman and CEO of British Airways, Nathaniel Felsher, Advisor to the CEO and Founder and CEO of CAVU Management Partners, Michal Wachterman, VP, Product Strategy and Innovation and former United Airlines executive, and Noya Cohen-Shalon, Customer Success, former senior manager at the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

"Over the last 12 months, Fetcherr has seen tremendous growth and success, and we are thrilled to bring on such a valuable and insightful professional to further scale our company," said Roy Cohen, CEO and Co-Founder of Fetcherr. "John's career and expertise are incredibly impressive, and we believe he is the right person to support our vision, innovation and growth on our Advisory Board."

With this role, Dabkowski will bring his expertise as a veteran airline IT industry professional to advance company growth and accelerate technological innovation in support of Fetcherr's mission of disrupting the airline industry with High Frequency Pricing and cutting-edge technology. Dabkowski holds over 40 years of experience in the airline IT industry, and his extensive background includes previous roles as Vice President Airline Commercial at Amadeus, CEO at Navitaire and Senior Vice President at the airline solutions division at Sabre.

"As a long-time veteran in the airline industry, I've seen it all. Fetcherr's technology is truly innovative and is the solution to a multitude of decades-long challenges in the industry," said Dabkowski. "I'm honored to be working with Fetcherr and to be joining an accomplished team of advisors to further revolutionize the industry."

Fetcherr's AI technology and High Frequency Pricing model accurately predicts demand using real-time, sophisticated models and automatically provides pricing recommendations. The system is a mature, live production system that scans the entire network 24/7 and optimizes pricing recommendations with justification to generate significant hidden or lost revenue.

About Fetcherr

Fetcherr is an Israeli Algo Trading-based startup that developed a proprietary AI-powered pricing system, using proven reinforcement AI models to increase airline revenue by enabling High Frequency Pricing. Founded in 2019 by experts in deep learning, Algo-trading, e-commerce and digitization of legacy architecture, Fetcherr aims to disrupt traditional, rule-based (legacy) revenue systems through deep learning methodologies, beginning with the airline industry. For more information, please visit https://fetcherr.io/.

