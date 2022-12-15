A Scientific Poster Describing a Novel Therapeutic Strategy Decreasing the Influence of the Tumor Microenvironment

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTC Pink: PPCB) ("Propanc" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer treatments for patients suffering from recurring and metastatic cancer, today announced that the Company's Joint Researcher, Mrs. Belén Toledo Cutillas, MSc, at the laboratory of Professor Macarena Perán, PhD, University of Jaén, Spain, received an award for best poster at the "Doctoral Days 2022 for Young Researchers of the University of Jaén," conference. The poster, entitled, "Blocking Tumor Support from Cancer Associated Fibroblasts in Tumor Microenvironment," describes a novel therapeutic strategy to decrease tumor microenvironment (TME) influence in drug uptake, immune evasion, tumor progression and further tumor dispersion. A copy of the publication can be accessed from the Company's website, via the following link: https://www.propanc.com/news-media/publications.

Despite cancer research budgets continuing to grow, and even with knowledge of the complex interaction between a tumor and its host organism, standard treatments are still inefficient, which continues to lead to extremely serious side effects and to the development of tumor relapses due to acquired chemoresistance. Cancer Associated Fibroblasts (CAFs), as the main cell population of the TME, play a key role in all stages of tumorigenesis, from tumor initiation to the induction of the pre-metastatic niche settlement; thus, it appears to seem evident that novel therapeutic approaches should hamper CAFs support to tumor cells.

"In addition to the serious side effects from standard treatment, which we all acknowledge, the biggest question facing cancer sufferers is whether the cancer will return, post-treatment. This recurrence often results from acquired chemoresistance as a result of the influence toward the tumor microenvironment from CAFs," said Dr. Julian Kenyon, MD, MB, ChB, Propanc's Chief Scientific Officer and Cofounder. "Belén's pioneering work in this field demonstrates that Propanc's PRP can potentially impact chemoresistance from solid tumors by altering the TME, thus decreasing the risk of tumor recurrence, one of the biggest issues facing patients today. We continue to work closely with Belén and the team at the laboratory of Professor Perán, as we progress to a First-In-Human study in advanced cancer patients and investigate possible new clinical applications for PRP in combination with standard treatment approaches."

PRP is a mixture of two proenzymes, trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen from bovine pancreas, administered by intravenous injection. A synergistic ratio of 1:6 inhibits growth of most tumor cells. Examples include kidney, ovarian, breast, brain, prostate, colorectal, lung, liver, uterine, and skin cancers.

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (the "Company") is developing a novel approach to prevent recurrence and metastasis of solid tumors by using pancreatic proenzymes that target and eradicate cancer stem cells in patients suffering from pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancers. For more information, please visit www.propanc.com.

The Company's novel proenzyme therapy is based on the science that enzymes stimulate biological reactions in the body, especially enzymes secreted by the pancreas. These pancreatic enzymes could represent the body's primary defense against cancer.

To view the Company's "Mechanism of Action" video on its anti-cancer lead product candidate, PRP, please click on the following link: http://www.propanc.com/news-media/video.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target," or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern absent new debt or equity financings; the Company's current reliance on substantial debt financing that, as of the date of this press release, it would have substantial difficulty repaying in cash; the Company's ability successfully to remediate material weaknesses in its internal controls; the Company's ability to reach research and development milestones as planned and within proposed budgets; the Company's ability to control costs; the Company's ability to obtain adequate new financing on reasonable terms on an as-needed basis; the Company's ability successfully to initiate and complete clinical trials and to develop PRP, its lead product candidate; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain patent protection; the Company's ability to recruit employees and directors with accounting and finance expertise; the Company's dependence on third parties for services; the Company's dependence on key executives; the impact of government regulations, including FDA regulations; the impact of any future litigation; the availability of capital; changes in economic conditions; competition; and other risks, including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements except as may be required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005527/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations and Media:

Mr. James Nathanielsz

Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

irteam@propanc.com

+61-3-9882-0780