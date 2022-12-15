Newmark Group, Inc.: Newmark Rebrands London-Based Retail Specialist Harper Dennis Hobbs

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company") today announced that its London-based strategic retail property consultancy, Harper Dennis Hobbs Limited, is rebranding to Newmark and adopting the legal entity name of Newmark HDH Limited to seamlessly represent the Company's global retail practice and further elevate client service.





As a go-to advisor of tenant-focused retail brokerages in Europe, providing real estate advisory services for an extensive collection of both luxury and high street retailers in the UK and internationally, Newmark's UK retail business-acquired in 2019-has experienced consistent organic growth since its founding.

Beyond providing consultancy for leading global retailer clients across Europe, the UK retail business is also a leader in the leisure sector and on travel retail commercial strategy, securing international airport, airline and cruise ship stores for some of the world's most recognised brands. Additionally, the business' annual Vitality Ranking report, determining the health of high streets and shopping centres in the UK, is an industry-renowned resource for informing investor decisions on large-scale trends.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues of approximately $3.1 billion for the twelve months ending September 30, 2022. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 180 offices with nearly 6,700 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark .

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1057994/Newmark_Group_Inc_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/newmark-rebrands-london-based-retail-specialist-harper-dennis-hobbs-301703832.html