Smart Communications Recognized as a Leader in the G2 Winter 2023 Grid for Customer Communications Management Software

LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022, a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations, today announced it was named as a Leader in the G2 Grid for Customer Communications Management(CCM) Software due to a high customer satisfaction score and large market presence.



The G2 Grid represents the democratic voice of real software users. G2 rates products from the Customer Communications Management category algorithmically based on data sourced from product reviews shared by G2 users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Technology buyers can use this Grid to help them quickly select the best products for their businesses and to find peers with similar experiences.

As part of The Conversation Cloudplatform, Smart Communications' award winning CCMsolution, SmartCOMMhelps enterprises deliver personalized, interactive conversations via their customers' preferred channels at tremendous scale while improving internal efficiencies and collaboration that creates ROI. Examples of Smart Communications user reviews include:

"A superb way to communicate: The functionality and the benefits we are realising as a result of utilising SmartCOMM effectively are huge." Technical Senior Manager

"A Great Partner for Digital Success: Excellent tooling for template development. Template tooling and APIs are easy to use and well-documented. Responsive and knowledgeable support when you have an issue." Assistant Vice President, Senior Software Engineer

"A game changer in the communications sector: Ease of use and having the flexibility to customise outputs quickly and efficiently in a cost effective manner." Smart Communications & Salesforce Design Specialist

"Very efficient cloud based CCM tool: Template creation is very straight forward. Allows me to create correspondence on the fly." Senior CCM Architect

"To thrive in these challenging times, we are seeing our clients examining the ways they can drive more customer loyalty and revenue by improving the customer experience via digital interactions on the customer's preferred channel. Delivering great digital experiences requires companies to streamline internal efficiencies by replacing disparate legacy systems with modern cloud technology that is easy to use by employees," said James Brown, CEO of Smart Communications. "These high customer satisfaction scores are another validation of why Smart Communications is considered the market leader in CCM."

Other recognitions that Smart Communications received in 2022 includes: the prestigious IDC Fintech Rankings, Hot Customer Experience, Xplor International Technology of the Year Award, Guidewire Innovation Award, WealthTech100 List, and InsurTech100 List. The company also was named as a Leader in 3 analyst evaluations including IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Customer Communications Management Applications 2022, 2022 Aspire CCM-CXM Leaderboardand the Aragon Globe for Workflow and Content Automation, 2022.

About Smart Communications