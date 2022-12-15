Company's High Voltage GaN Devices Continue to Deliver Best-in-Class Reliability in Applications Crossing the Power Spectrum

Transphorm, Inc. (Nasdaq: TGAN) a pioneer in and a global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products announced today the latest reliability ratings for its GaN power FETs. Reliability is measured by Failures in Time (FIT), an analysis that considers the number of devices reported by customers to have failed in the field when used in applications. To date, the company's total product portfolio has achieved an average 0.1 FIT rate based on more than 85 billion hours of field operation. This rating stands as one of the industry's best and only reported broad power spectrum reliability rating of any GaN power solution available today.

Transphorm built its GaN platform with reliability in mind, understanding its importance when the wide bandgap technology first hit the market: even though GaN boasted higher performance than silicon-based transistors, customers wouldn't opt to switch to the then-new technology if the devices failed in real-world use. In 2019, Transphorm was the first GaN manufacturer to publish a complete validation data set backing its reliability claims. Since then, the company regularly shares its GaN reliability achievements to help potential customers make informed decisions when choosing semiconductor suppliers. Transphorm last reported its FIT rate to be 0.3 in Q1 2022.

This year, Transphorm takes another step toward changing how customers assess GaN FET options. The company has taken its reliability data and segmented it into two categories:

Low Power: GaN devices used in applications with power levels 500 W

High Power: GaN devices used in applications 500 W

When looking at device performance by power level type, Transphorm's GaN FETs yield the following reliability ratings that are notably similar to those of Silicon-based power devices:

Low Power: 0.06 FIT

High Power: 0.19 FIT

"Our high voltage GaN devices are designed into the broadest range of applications covering the widest power spectrum, from 45 W to 4 kW today with the potential to reach 10+ kW as GaN is adopted into new markets. This shows the immense versatility of our technology," said Philip Zuk, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Marketing, Transphorm. "However, we realized that reporting just a singular reliability rating that lumps all application types together may not be as useful to customers. We felt it necessary to help them access more nuanced data that would apply to their specific design requirements. Hence, the breakdown between low and high power."

Cross-Industry Leadership

Transphorm's device quality reliability continues to position the company as a high voltage GaN leader. The company ships into a variety of end markets, such as adapters, PC computing, blockchain, data centers, renewable energy, and power storage.

