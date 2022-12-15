Anzeige
Freitag, 16.12.2022
Starke News! Jetzt gehört Cybeats zu den Top-25-Aktien der Börse!
WKN: A2P1SJ ISIN: GB00BK6JQ137 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OTAQ PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OTAQ PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
15.12.2022 | 15:13
OTAQ Plc: Change of Accounting Reference Date

DJ Change of Accounting Reference Date

OTAQ Plc (OTAQ) Change of Accounting Reference Date 15-Dec-2022 / 13:42 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

OTAQ plc

("OTAQ", the "Company" or the "Group")

Change of Accounting Reference Date

OTAQ, the innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture, geotracking and offshore markets, announces that it is changing its accounting reference date from 31 March to 31 December. Consequently, the Group will announce its audited results for the period ending 31 December 2022 on or before 30 June 2023.

Enquiries 

OTAQ plc                        +44 (0)1524 748028 
Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer 
Matt Enright, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Dowgate Capital Limited - AQSE Corporate Adviser & Broker +44 (0)20 3903 7715 
David Poutney / James Serjeant 
Russell Cook / Nicholas Chambers 
 
Walbrook PR Limited - PR              +44 (0)20 7933 8780 or OTAQ@walbrookpr.com 
Tom Cooper / Nick Rome                07971221972 or 07748325236

About OTAQ

OTAQ is a highly innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture, geotracking and offshore markets. It already has a number of established products in its portfolio and is focused on further developing its presence, customer base and cross selling opportunities within core markets both organically and via acquisition.

OTAQ's aquaculture products, which include a sonar device (developed for Minnowtech LLC) to scan shrimp in ponds and water quality monitoring, are focused on maximising welfare and production yields. Additionally, the Company is developing a potentially game changing live plankton analysis product for finfish and shellfish farmers. It also continues to target opportunities in the acoustic deterrent devices market via its Sealfence product, which is used by salmon farmers, with global opportunities in Chile, Australia, Canada and Norway.

The Company is also developing high accuracy location trackers for specialist applications. Having already added clients within safety and multiple participant sport/racing applications, the Company is investigating wider market potential - including opportunities in the seafood industry.

OTAQ's offshore product range includes OceanSense subsea leak detection, Eagle IP camera systems, Lander seabed survey devices and Subsea electrical connectors and penetrators. It is targeting a number of growth opportunities in new territories and has a strong client base including Expro, Amphenol and National Oilwell Varco. The Company is also focused on the development of new products through this division, with the aim of increased cross-deployment of skills and technologies into the aquaculture arena.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BK6JQ137 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     OTAQ 
LEI Code:   213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52 
Sequence No.: 209075 
EQS News ID:  1514507 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1514507&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2022 08:42 ET (13:42 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
